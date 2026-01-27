Reported Isack Hadjar crash brings premature end to Barcelona Day 2 running

Isack Hadjar has been widely reported to have crashed late on Day 2 of Barcelona shakedown running, bringing his afternoon to a premature end.

After images and footage circulated on social media of his car in the barriers at the fast right-hander of Turn 14, PlanetF1.com has approached Red Bull for official confirmation of this incident.

Apparent Isack Hadjar crash ends Day 2 early as two teams run in the wet

Only Red Bull and Ferrari are understood to have opted to run their drivers on a day which started in dry conditions, before rain took hold and intermediate or wet tyres were required for the rest of the day.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were behind the wheel for the morning session, each clocking time behind the wheel and, while wet weather put others off running, Leclerc confirmed Ferrari was able to complete its full run plan.

As Ferrari had been looking to ensure its systems were in operational, rather than looking for performance, Leclerc took on driving duties in the morning session before handing over the SF-26 to Lewis Hamilton for the afternoon.

At Red Bull, Verstappen did the same as the RB22 was handed to new teammate Hadjar for the afternoon.

With wet conditions having been in place for much of the day at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Hadjar is said to have gone into the barriers at the fast final right-hander of Turn 14 at around 4.20pm, which brought out a red flag that ended Red Bull’s running before close of play at the circuit.

With that, the RB22 is understood to have caused suspension and rear wing damage on the second day of testing, though whether or not the crash was caused by a car issue or driver error is yet to be confirmed.

Though the track was quieter than Monday’s running, two teams were able to compile more mileage ahead of the new season, with news coming at the end of the session that McLaren would join the other teams in running the MCL40 from Day 3 onwards.

