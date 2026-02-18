The first day’s running is complete in the final week of F1 testing, with 21 of the 22 drivers having taken to the track in Bahrain.

Charles Leclerc topped the morning session, before George Russell took over as 21 of the 22 drivers got behind the wheel on the fourth day of official testing

F1 results from Day 4 of Bahrain F1 2026 pre-season testing

It was the first day of the second official test in Bahrain, but the fourth day overall as the teams look to finetune their packages and get on top of things as best they can ahead of the new season.

Only Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar had a full day behind the wheel, but after being limited to 13 laps in the morning, faced a catch-up battle in the afternoon to clock as many laps as he could.

The Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton spent a significant portion of time in the pit lane, but he managed to venture out again in the final hour.

At the top, Oscar Piastri clocked a 1:33.469 to top the standings ahead of Leclerc, while George Russell was due to round out the top three before pipping the McLaren driver in the final half-hour.

The final 10 minutes saw a new start system trialled, with an extra five-second warning before the lights came on.

F1 results: Bahrain pre-season test: Day 4

1. George Russell Mercedes 1:33.459 (76 laps) 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.010 (70 laps) 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.280 (70 laps) 4. Lando Norris McLaren +0.593 (54 laps) 5. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.699 (69 laps) 6. Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.801 (66 laps) 7. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.840 (44 laps) 8. Carlos Sainz Williams +1.654 (56 laps) 9. Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.795 (60 laps) 10. Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.804 (71 laps) 11. Alex Albon Williams +2.231 (55 laps) 12. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +2.294 (61 laps) 13. Ollie Bearman Haas +2.319 (42 laps) 14. Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.439 (61 laps) 15. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.515 (26 laps) 16. Esteban Ocon Haas +2.959 (65 laps) 17. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +3.077 (28 laps) 18. Nico Hulkenberg Audi +3.282 (49 laps) 19. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +3.310 (75 laps) 20. Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +3.339 (35 laps) 21. Sergio Perez Cadillac +4.732 (24 laps)

