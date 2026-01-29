It’s the penultimate day of F1 testing in Barcelona, make sure to join us as we gather updates from throughout the day.

This had been the day Aston Martin earmarked to see the AMR26 take to the track for the first time in this shakedown, and we are likely to see much more running if the weather permits.

F1 testing live: Follow the action from Day 4 of Barcelona shakedown

Live updates – F1 2026 Barcelona shakedown

Track open from 0800-1700 GMT (each team permitted to run across three of the five days)

Aston Martin earmarked Day 4 as potential first day out on track

Mercedes impressed on Day Three, Wednesday, as Kimi Antonelli and George Russell both clocked fast times to sit 1-2 on the unofficial timing, while also covering plenty of mileage.

Antonelli reportedly posted a 1:17.362, to sit two-tenths ahead of his teammate while reigning World Champion Lando Norris, putting in the laps on McLaren’s first day of testing, was third fastest.

As a FOM-arranged test, it has been designated a behind-closed-doors test, but we will be bringing you updates from the teams, drivers and ascertain all the movements from Barcelona as the laps unfold.

Follow it all with our live blog below: