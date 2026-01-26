The F1 2026 season creeps ever more closer with teams out in Barcelona for the first joint shakedown of the campaign.

While the official pre-season testing does not begin until next month, teams have arranged a private run around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya given the complexity of the new regulations presented to them.

Follow the action from Day 1 of F1 Barcelona test

As it is a test arranged by the teams, the majority of the media has been shut out but we will bring you what updates we can throughout the day and you can keep track of the movements with our live blog below: