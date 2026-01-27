The F1 2026 season creeps ever more closer with teams out in Barcelona for the first joint shakedown of the campaign.

Isack Hadjar set the unofficial pace of Day 1 in the Red Bull RB22, as the action resumes at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Day 2. Teams are permitted to run across three of the five scheduled days.

Follow the action from Day 2 of F1 Barcelona test

As it is a test arranged by the teams, the majority of the media has been shut out but we will bring you what updates we can throughout the day and you can keep track of the movements with our live blog below: