F1 testing LIVE: Day 3 updates in final running of first Bahrain test

Make sure you follow the third day of F1 testing live with us on PlanetF1.com, with our reporters on the ground in Bahrain.

Come the end of today, we will have reached the halfway point of official pre-season running, after five days of shakedown running in Barcelona a fortnight ago.

F1 testing LIVE: Day 3 updates from first Bahrain outing

Live updates – F1 2026 Bahrain testing

Track open from 0700-1600 GMT

Final day of first Bahrain test, three more days from 18-20 February

We have seen two busy days of the teams getting out on track as much as they can, with this being the final opportunity to gather data before a one-week gap, and we regroup for three more days of testing next week in Bahrain.

Follow it all with our live blog below: