F1 testing LIVE: Follow Day 1 of second Bahrain test as it happens

F1 testing is back for another three days, so make sure you follow all the action as it happens with insight on the ground from PlanetF1.com.

Last week’s running saw productive outings for everyone in the field, but this week represents the final opportunities for drivers and teams to learn their all-new machinery ahead of the season opener in Australia.

F1 testing LIVE: All the action as it happens from Bahrain

Live updates – F1 2026 Bahrain testing

Track open from 0700-1600 GMT

Williams topped lap count chart in first test, Aston Martin at the bottom

Worries about early reliability in this new era were eased with every team completing more than 200 laps last week, with Williams playing catch-up effectively by topping the three-day lap count with 422.

All eyes will be on the garages to see who has brought upgrades to this test, along with how the drivers get to grips with all-new procedures while driving behind the wheel.

Follow the whole day as it happens with the PlanetF1.com team with our live blog: