Here are the latest results from the opening day of testing for the 2024 season, live from the Bahrain International Circuit.

After a long winter with plenty of off-track intrigue, Formula 1 2024 roared back into life on Wednesday as the 10 teams headed to the Bahrain International Circuit to kick off three days of pre-season testing.

Every team is permitted to run one car on track, with driving duties set to be split between the two racing drivers over the three days.

F1 Testing Results – Bahrain (Day 1)

At 10 am local time in Bahrain, most of the 10 cars queued up at the end of the pitlane to head out on track and kick start their testing programme.

It was a routine morning of running, with no major breakdowns or incidents until Alex Albon was forced to end his morning session slightly early due to a reliability problem.

After an untidy start with the RB20, Max Verstappen topped the morning times for the day so far with a 1:32.548 – the windy conditions around the circuit revealed a tricky handling car for the Dutch driver to tame.

Behind Verstappen, Charles Leclerc was second with a seven-tenths gap to the Red Bull, while Fernando Alonso was third for Aston Martin.

Oscar Piastri was fourth for McLaren, ahead of the impressive Yuki Tsunoda as the VCARB01 proved quick straight out of the box in the early stages of the morning.

With most of the teams clocking up the laps through the morning, a notable absentee for large chunks of the session was Mercedes’ George Russell. With just 19 laps done after the first three hours, Russell doubled his lap count and then some over the final hour before the lunch break.

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:32.548 66 2 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.699 64 3 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.837 77 4 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +1.110 57 5 Yuki TSUNODA RB +1.588 64 6 George RUSSELL Mercedes +1.682 48 7 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber +1.883 68 8 Alexander ALBON Williams +2.039 40 9 Esteban OCON Alpine +2.129 60 10 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +3.144 66

