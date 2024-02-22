F1 Testing results 2024 – Day 2 (Bahrain International Circuit)

After Max Verstappen set the pace on the first day, here are the latest results from the second day of F1 testing in Bahrain.



F1 continued its three-day official pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit on Thursday, with track conditions similar to that seen on the first day.

Track temperatures approached 40 degrees Celsius, with an air temperature of 23 degrees – however, the wind speeds had picked up somewhat from the first day.

F1 Testing Results – Bahrain (Day 2)

The morning session in Bahrain was interrupted by the first red flag of the test when a drain cover at Turn 10 was dislodged by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, followed immediately by Lewis Hamilton giving it a whack with his Mercedes.

The red flag disruption resulted in a delay to allow for track inspection., which quickly turned into a decision to stop the morning session early – the announcement coming at 12:58 local time with over an hour left still to run.

As a result, the afternoon session has been extended by an hour to run from 14:00-19:00.

At the time of the stoppage, which had 90 minutes left in the morning session, Charles Leclerc had set the fastest time of the day with a 1:31.750 – a little closer to the frighteningly fast lap time popped in by Max Verstappen on day one.

However, the half-second deficit could be exacerbated by the warmer track conditions and brisk wind, with the Red Bull’s time having been set in the cooler evening running.

Behind Leclerc, Oscar Piastri continued to show good McLaren pace as he logged a 1:32.3 to go half a second slower than the Ferrari driver, while Logan Sargeant gave Williams grounds for optimism with a mid-1:32 after a tough Wednesday for the Grove-based squad.

Sergio Perez, taking over from Verstappen for day two, had a delay during the morning as he encountered a small brake fire that required attention in the pits and had the fourth-quickest time at the red flag.

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton were up next, with Zhou Guanyu in seventh for Stake F1.

With Pierre Gasly’s Alpine in eighth, and Nico Hulkenberg in ninth, it was Yuki Tsunoda who was slowest of all with a time over six seconds off the pace – the Japanese driver vociferously complaining about the blustering wind.

F1 Testing 2024 LIVE: Follow all the latest updates from Day 2 in Bahrain

F1 Testing 2024: Day 2 results (Times correct at 1300 local time)

1 Charles LECLERC Ferrari 1:31.750 36 Laps 2 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.578 35 Laps 3 Logan Sargeant Williams +0.828 30 Laps 4 Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.129 20 Laps 5 Fernando Alonso +1.303 31 Laps 6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.475 39 Laps 7 Guanyu Zhou Stake F1 +1.965 38 Laps 8 Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.054 33 Laps 9 Nico Hulkenberg +5.759 31 Laps 10 Yuki Tsunoda +6.324 40 Laps

