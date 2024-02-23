F1 Testing results 2024 – Day 3 (Bahrain International Circuit)

As quickly as it started, the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain is underway – here are the latest results.

The third day of F1 testing in Bahrain has already rolled around and, following a disruption of Thursday’s running due to a loose drain cover, the same thing happened on Friday.

Sergio Perez caught a loose cover on the run down to Turn 11, which prompted red flags and a significant stoppage that brought all the cars back into their respective garages.

This was an unwelcome halt to the running that had taken place, with marshals and circuit officials having worked apace to get the drain cover bolted back to the surface quickly.

As a result, following the delay, no lunch hour will be held – the cars will circulate non-stop until 7pm local time [4pm GMT].

F1 Testing Results – Bahrain (Day 3)

F1 Testing 2024 LIVE: Follow all the latest updates from Day 3 in Bahrain

[Leaderboard correct as of 1.25pm local time]

1 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari 1:31.247 50 laps 2 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.236 38 laps 3 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.752 38 laps 4 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.791 40 laps 5 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.861 20 laps 6 Alexander ALBON Williams +1.336 25 laps 7 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +1.806 58 laps 8 Esteban OCON Alpine +1.832 36 laps 9 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber +2.281 28 laps 10 Daniel RICCIARDO RB +6.426 64 laps

