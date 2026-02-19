The results are in from the second day of the second week of F1 testing in Bahrain – marking the penultimate day of pre-season overall.

The track was full of action through the day as Red Bull and McLaren impressed, Ferrari drew intrigue with a new rear wing and much more.

F1 results: Day 5 of Bahrain 2026 testing

Despite only completing five laps in the morning, Ferrari raised eyebrows with an innovative rear wing solution that saw its assembly rotate when using its active aerodynamics.

It was an on-and-off day for Aston Martin, with Fernando Alonso having completed 68 laps before pulling up to a standstill in the afternoon.

Several teams clocked three-figure lap totals between them, with Max Verstappen, Franco Colapinto and Alex Albon spending productive days behind the wheel with their respective teams.

In terms of the overall leaderboard, however, it was Kimi Antonelli who topped the standings for Mercedes, narrowly ahead of Oscar Piastri for McLaren, with Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris rounding out the top five.

F1 results: Bahrain pre-season test: Day 5

1. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:32.803 (79 laps) 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.058 (86 laps) 3. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.359 (139 laps) 4. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.605 (78 laps) 5. Lando Norris McLaren +0.650 (72 laps) 6. Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.015 (120 laps) 7. Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.184 (73 laps) 8. George Russell Mercedes +1.308 (77 laps) 9. Esteban Ocon Haas +1.398 (58 laps) 10. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.729 (106 laps) 11. Alex Albon Williams +1.752 (117 laps) 12. Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +2.460 (29 laps) 13. Ollie Bearman Haas +2.476 (69 laps) 14. Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.566 (50 laps) 15. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +4.669 (68 laps) 16. Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +7.390 (58 laps)

