If you are planning a trip to an F1 race, no doubt price will be a big factor in deciding where you go.

But with F1 ticket prices continuing to rise, where offers you the best value for money and where will leave more than a small hole in your wallet?

For reference, each ticket is for all three days and is as close to the start line as possible. To make life easier, we have also converted everything to British pounds so you can see more easily how they compare.

Australian Grand Prix F1 tickets – £300

If you are looking for the cheapest F1 ticker on offer so far then that will come in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. A ticket in the Fangio Grandstand will cost you $580 which converts to roughly £300.

Of course, the only problem with this is getting to Australia itself with flights costing plenty should you be coming from Europe but those in New Zealand and Australia itself will find the grand prix good value for money.

Bahrain Grand Prix F1 tickets – £333

The next cheapest grand prix plays host to both pre-season testing and the opening race of the season and is at the Bahrain International Circuit in the middle of the country.

The circuit has been on the calendar since 2004, with a two-year gap from 2010 to 2012, but it is only in recent years that it took the mantle of season opener.

The first time it hosted the opening race was in 2021 when traditional hosts Australian were still dealing with the effects of the COVID pandemic.

Canadian Grand Prix F1 tickets – £444

The cheapest North American race so far is in Canada with the Montreal venue selling tickets on the main straight for £444.

The Canadian Grand Prix first appeared on the F1 calendar in 1961 but became a permanent fixture in 1978.

Austrian Grand Prix F1 tickets – £515

The cheapest European race announced so far is to be found in the scenic countryside of Austria.

A trip to the Red Bull Ring will cost you £515 and is one of the better tracks on the calendar with plenty of fast sections and sweeping corners.

Belgian Grand Prix F1 tickets – £542

For the final race before the summer break, fans can expect to pay £542 to visit the legendary Spa circuit.

While another grandstand situated at Eau Rouge may be the more popular, you should still get some good views from the start line but, just like the Netherlands, pack plenty of waterproofs as Belgian weather can be very temperamental.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix F1 tickets – £566

If street circuits are your thing then the race in Jeddah is currently your cheapest option.

To attend all three days in the Saudi Arabian city, you are looking at around £566, making it quite a bit more expensive than the Bahrain race.

Hungarian Grand Prix F1 tickets – £620

For the penultimate race before the summer break, fans can expect to pay £620 to sit by the grid at the Hungaroring.

Given its close proximity to the city of Budapest, it is a firm favourite amongst drivers and fans alike.

Dutch Grand Prix F1 tickets – £632

With perhaps one of the most picturesque venues given its close proximity to the beach, the Dutch Grand Prix can be a great first race for any fan.

To sit in the start/finish grandstand, it will cost you £632 but given the weather in the 2023 event, you may want to pack plenty of waterproofs.

British Grand Prix F1 tickets – £879

The British Grand Prix organiser received plenty of backlash when they introduced ‘dynamic pricing’ for 2023 meaning that depending on what time you looked to purchase, the price could range massively.

Thankfully that does not seem to be the case for 2024 but the tickets for the host venue of the first ever grand prix are still some of the most expensive on the calendar.

To sit on the Hamilton Straight will cost £879 and you’d better hope it is clear that day as some portions of the grandstand have no cover.

Singapore Grand Prix F1 tickets – £1,070

The race that titles itself as F1’s original night race is the first to creep over the £1,000 mark with a seat in Singapore costing you 1,788 Singapore dollars.

It is still one of the better tracks on the calendar though and, as we saw in 2023, can throw up a surprise or two.

Miami Grand Prix F1 tickets – £1,310

Miami are charging £1,310 for the privilege of sitting by the grid which is probably the most you will ever pay for a spot in the car park. From your seat, you will get a good view of the track as well as the Hard Rock Stadium which hosts the paddock on a race weekend.

Vegas may take the title for most expensive US race but Miami is not too far behind.

Monaco Grand Prix – £4,000

Vegas may be taking all the expensive headlines of late but F1’s original crown jewel still packs a punch. While the American race has yet to release its prices for 2024, Monaco has set a figure of £4,000 to sit front and centre as the race gets going.

That equates to roughly £4,000 making it easily the most expensive race. For comparison, you could go to the Australian Grand Prix 13 times for that price.

Also you’d better find somewhere out of town to stay because if you are forking out four grand on tickets, the nearby hotels may now be out of your budget…

Prices yet to be announced

Given we are still in the 2023 season, it is understandable some venues have yet to announce their prices. These include:

Japanese Grand Prix

Chinese Grand Prix

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Spanish Grand Prix

Italian Grand Prix

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

United States Grand Prix

Mexican Grand Prix

Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Qatar Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

We will update this article when new F1 ticket prices are released.