Lando Norris has announced plans for a “much bigger” ‘Landostand’ as F1 tickets were released for the 2026 British Grand Prix.

Norris won his home race for the first time back in July, complemented with a personal touch as swathes of his fans were present at Stowe, occupying the grandstands in his name.

Tickets for Norris’ grandstand sold out in a matter of minutes for the 2025 British Grand Prix, and organisers have confirmed tickets have gone on sale for the 2026 version of the event – with the McLaren driver again set to have his own stand at his home race.

Silverstone has confirmed that a new, purpose-built grandstand will be put in place in order to “hold thousands more fans”, which is promised to come with an official Landostand shirt and wristband, as well as a dedicated fan zone in Norris’ name at the Northamptonshire circuit.

Announcing the news on his Instagram story, Norris said: “Hi everyone, so Landostand, as you all know, was the coolest thing we’ve ever done this year at Silverstone.

“Topped it off by winning the grand prix, and it was the coolest year I’ve ever had at Silverstone.

“But, the demand was high, and we couldn’t just do it once – we’re going to have to do it again.

“Because the demand was so high last year, we sold out in a few minutes. We have to do it a lot bigger and a lot better, so that’s what we’re trying to do for next year.

“Planning is already in place [for] much, much bigger grandstands, a much cooler experience for everyone, and I’m already excited for the whole thing.

“So, tickets are going out today [Monday 15 September], it’s a very special day, for Landostand next year in Silverstone. I’m incredibly excited, it’s going to be amazing and thank you very much for your support.”

Ticket prices have been frozen at 2025 prices, meaning a Landostand ticket will start from £539 for Friday until Sunday at Silverstone in 2026, available via the official Silverstone website.

