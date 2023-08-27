F1 is finally back! And to celebrate the return of the fast and furious action coming our way over the next three months, F1 TV have a brand new offer for you to enjoy.

New subscribers to the F1 TV Pro monthly subscription can receive 20% off for the rest of the F1 2023 season, meaning you can watch the final 10 races in all their glory completely ad-free.

All you need to do is follow this link, sign up to F1 TV Pro monthly, and the promotion will be automatically applied. Simple as that!

Offer valid until 23:59 BST on 28th August 2023. Available on web and apps only for F1 TV Pro monthly in select territories (excluding – Canada, Colombia, Czech Rep. Denmark, France, Kenya, Peru, South Africa and Switzerland). Promotion is available to new subscriptions only and discounted subscriptions will auto-renew to full price after the initial 4 months, unless auto-renewal is cancelled prior to the date of renewal. Full T&C’s available here.

What can F1 TV Pro offer you?

You can catch every session, all Sprints, every Grand Prix live and on demand with F1 TV Pro, plus exclusive F1 shows for the inside view from the Paddock. Get ready for the all-orange crowds at Zandvoort with 20% off F1 TV Pro for the rest of the season.

You can pick who to follow with F1 TV Pro’s driver maps or jump onboard for driver camera and team radio covering every car at the click of a button.

Watch all sessions on demand and over 50 years of race archives on F1 TV Pro at a time to suit you and stream via the app on any of your devices when you’re on the move. ‘Lights out’ is whenever you want it.

Full access to F1 TV Pro’s exclusive shows which get you the full story with team interviews, scoops and insights from Will Buxton, Laura Winter, Rosanna Tennant and Lawrence Barretto. Sam Collins is on hand for Tech Talk, guiding you through the engineering, while ex-F1 driver Jolyon Palmer provides driver analysis.

Zero in with F1 TV’s live timing, which includes tyre data and driver maps, to see who’s quickest and who’s losing time.

Of all the races, Las Vegas is the one you want to watch on your biggest screen. With F1 TV Pro available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and ROKU, as well as chrome and Airplay casting means that you can enjoy the Grand Prix on your main screen and have all the tracker and timing data across other devices.

Click here to sign up before 23:59 BST on Sunday, August 28 to get your hands on this amazing 20% discount!