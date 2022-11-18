F1 TV Pro: Catch all the action from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!

The final race of the 2022 season is now upon us, so make sure you get your last Formula 1 fill of the year by watching the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on F1 TV Pro*.

Last weekend’s action in Sao Paulo brought us Formula 1’s newest Grand Prix winner, with George Russell taking a thrilling victory around Interlagos in his first career win, and the frist time Mercedes have taken to the top step so far this year.

Lewis Hamilton made it a one-two for the team, who still have an outside chance of stealing second place from Ferrari in the Constructors’ Championship, with 19 points now separating the two teams heading into the final weekend.

Both titles are sewn up but there is still plenty to sort out within the paddock. And with F1 TV Pro, you’ll have absolutely everything you need to keep up with all the goings-on from Abu Dhabi this weekend.

The final countdown

At any time in the weekend, you can get up close and personal with the drivers courtesy of F1 TV Pro and their range of on-board cameras, taking you right inside the cockpit.

There are still plenty of battles to be ironed out as Formula 1 prepares to say goodbye to not just 2022, but some of its favourite drivers too.

Watch Sebastian Vettel for the last time in the sport as the four-time World Champion bows out at the end of the season, with fellow fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo also set for a year on the sidelines at least, with Mick Schumacher and Nicholas Latifi also set to be leaving the grid for the time being next season.

F1 TV Pro viewers can hear the action live by tuning into F1 TV’s Team Radio feature, following conversations between drivers and engineers up and down the field as race strategies unfold in real time.

With that, the key focus at the front is likely to be on Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc, who head into Sunday on level points as they battle it out to finish second in the Drivers’ Championship, while Mercedes still hold an outside chance of overhauling Ferrari in the Constructors’ standings.

If they perform like they did last time out in Brazil, anything is possible, and it is set to be an intriguing weekend all round at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

F1 TV Pro viewers can see everything that goes on in the race, and you can take full advantage of everything on offer by being able to watch across multiple devices. You will also have a choice to listen to the international feed or switch to F1 TV’s live team.

A new star is born

Away from Formula 1, there is a whole host of up-and-coming racing talent in Formula 2 and Formula 3 looking to carve out their own paths to the pinnacle of motorsport.

F1 TV Pro gives you access to live stream and replay every since F2 and F3 race to help you get familiar with the names we may well see on the Formula 1 grid in the years to come – with F2’s Logan Sargeant set to graduate to Williams in 2023, champion Felipe Drugovich taking up a reserve role with Aston Martin and others firmly placed within F1 teams’ junior ranks.

With F2 coming back for its final round in Abu Dhabi, F1 TV Pro viewers can watch every session live and ad-free, and catch up on demand.

And by being able to watch online, through the F1 TV app, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku and Apple TV, you won’t miss a single second of the action. With these multitude of options at your fingertips, you could even create your very own pitwall alongside F1 TV’s Data Channel.

