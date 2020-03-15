F1 TV subscribers reimbursed following season delay

Following the postponements and cancellations of the opening four races of the 2020 season, Formula 1 have begun reimbursing F1 TV subscribers.

After the chaotic way in which the sport handled the postponement of the Australian Grand Prix, they then swiftly announced that the three races that follow it would also not go ahead.

Given this decision, subscribers of the streaming service will not be receiving the amount of content they expected when signing up and are therefore being reimbursed.

“As a valued F1 TV subscriber and following the changes announced to the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship, we wanted to let you know about some changes to your F1 TV subscription,” said a message to subscribers.

“With no live racing possible yet and as we wait for the season to start, we would like to gift you an iTunes voucher. We are unable to process refunds for you as we do not manage your payment details since this is processed by Apple.”

The number of races called off looks set to grow, with discussions regarding alternate dates already underway with the Dutch and Spanish races. It is widely expected that the season will in fact start with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.