Formula 1 teams are set to reject a proposal to bring V10 engines back to the sport, a report has claimed.

Separate reports have suggested a meeting is due to take place at next weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix on the subject, with the FIA having confirmed the subject is being explored.

PlanetF1.com revealed in February that an FIA working group was being established by president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, to assess whether a return to V10 engines would be viable in future, despite the sport having committed to greater electrification in its next regulation cycle, alongside sustainable fuels.

Now, a report from BBC Sport claims that when teams meet to discuss the possibility of reintroducing these naturally-aspirated engines, the threshold of four of the five power unit manufacturers needing to agree will not be met.

Honda has already voiced its concern at such a move, while Audi are joining the sport in 2026 in part because of the move towards a more equal distribution between electrical power alongside a V6 internal combustion engine.

While the opposition of Honda and Audi on its own would be enough to kibosh the proposal, the BBC’s report also claims that Mercedes would also against the idea of moving away from hybrid power units, with Ferrari and Red Bull in support at this stage, with the teams due to meet at Sakhir next Friday (11 April).

Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe told the Japanese edition of Motorsport.com on the subject: “We know that the FIA intends to introduce naturally aspirated V10 engines from 2028.

“However, we have not received detailed information from the FIA. There will be meetings organised by the FIA, in which the engine manufacturers will participate, and we would like to discuss it there first.

Formula 1 and V10 engines: Should the sport go back?

“At the moment we don’t have any details. We can’t say whether V10s are acceptable or not in terms of efficiency. We would first like to understand the details of what is being proposed before we start a discussion.

“A meeting is planned, and at that meeting we want to express our point of view as engine manufacturers.

“As far as Honda is concerned, our reason for entering F1 again is electrification and (the type of) powertrains.”

With Audi having clarified their position on hybrid power in the past, Sauber driver Gabriel Bortoleto reiterated in Suzuka that the brand, which is set to complete its full takeover of Sauber for the 2026 season, remains “very clear” on having committed to the sport based on the regulations already in place.

“V10s are, I think, the past,” Bortoleto told media in Suzuka.

“We know the world we live in nowadays, and Audi is fully committed to the F1 project, but they are very clear on what are their preferences and why they are joining Formula 1.

“We want to live in a sustainable world…and I don’t think going back to V10s is the best option for that. And I think so far, what they agreed was the right thing to do for the future.”

