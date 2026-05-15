Audi F1 boss Mattia Binotto believes we should not be “so negative” about the F1 2026 regulations, which he has described as a “good format”, one which has delivered a “great show”.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, meanwhile, believes that the battery-influenced style of competition in F1 2026 has removed the artificial feel of the DRS era. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has declared that V8 engines, with minimal electric, are “coming”.

F1 V8 engines: Audi and Ferrari bosses defend F1 2026

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The new regulations continue to split opinions among the F1 drivers, and the fanbase.

Formula 1’s governing body, the FIA, confirmed a series of tweaks ahead of the Miami GP, designed to encourage more flat-out driving in qualifying and address safety concerns. The predominant response from the drivers was that these were small steps, with more significant changes needed.

The FIA later announced that an agreement had been reached to tweak the electric versus internal combustion power ratio of the engines for F1 2027.

In a further twist, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has stated that V8 engines are coming back. He has set a target of 2030, but no later than 2031.

Red Bull, Ford and General Motors would all be open to that move, Formula 1 having last raced with V8 engines in 2013, ahead of the commencement of the turbo-hybrid era.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is not against it, but has warned against abandoning electrification.

At the Miami Grand Prix, Audi F1 CEO and team principal Mattia Binotto was asked where he stands on the F1 2026 regulations, and talk of a V8 renaissance.

“First, I should say what are the comments of our drivers. Our drivers are enjoying the current format and I think it has been a big change as to the past,” he said.

“Everyone needs to adapt to the changes.

“But overall, I think if you look and you watch the races, for the fans it has been a great show as well. Overtaking since the very first race, close fights, which is not obvious when you’ve got such a big discrepancy in the regulations.

“So, I think the format is a great format and F1 remains a platform for innovation at the edge of the technology. The fans know that behind there is a technical challenge.

“So, what will be the future? I think it’s too early to say. Certainly, we have started discussing it with the FIA. We will, I think, sit down, discuss what’s the best for F1.

“But I will not be so negative on the current format. Overall, I think it’s a good format. We have slightly changed the regulation to fine-tune it, try to improve. Maybe we’ll do more in the future in the next seasons but I think we should be also somehow as well positive on what we can see.

“And if you look in the past, I think there have been eras where Formula 1 was more boring. So overall, I don’t think we should be so negative.

“Audi has always looked for high-efficiency engines and I think that’s important to us and we certainly discuss with the FIA what’s the best compromise for the future.”

The same question was put to Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.

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“Honestly, we had good races, a lot of overtaking,” he said.

“You can say that perhaps you have the feeling that it’s a bit artificial, but for me, it’s much less artificial than the DRS. DRS was just to push on the button. Today, it’s energy management and it’s coming from the drivers or from the team. It’s not artificial at all.

“And I would say that for sure we have to fine-tune, we have to adapt. Thanks to the FIA we had the capacity to discuss after each event to try to improve the system.

“Once again, it’s not easy to do it during the season but we are, I think, all collaborative with this.

“Regarding the future, we have different options on the table. I think it will be soon time to discuss about the different options.

“But from the beginning we have one parameter in mind, it’s also to reduce the crazy budget of the engine. And this is for the PU manufacturer but also for customers and for the benefit of F1.

“I think that now we can discuss about all the opportunities and we’ll have time to do it soon.”

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