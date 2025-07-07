FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has said the V8 engine proposal is “the right way” to go for Formula 1, as he offered a possible introduction date.

Earlier this year, serious discussions were held to establish whether or not a revolutionary power unit formula change could be made in the near future, and Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed that the path forward could be a return to a V8 engine.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem ‘optimistic’ for V8 engine regulations

In February, the FIA President took to social media to advocate for a move away from the hybrid power unit regulations in favour of a naturally aspirated V10 or V8.

While the F1 2026 rules see new power units introduced, which will run on sustainable fuels, it is an evolution of the current 1.6-litre V6 architecture to increase the level of electrification via the power unit’s hybrid ancillaries to that of a 50/50 split between electrical and combustion; this ratio may yet be tweaked before the season begins.

Talks earlier this year between the members of the F1 Commission discussed the idea of abandoning this formula entirely, in favour of a naturally aspirated V10 or V8 layout to simplify the formula, reduce costs, and bring back an element of nostalgia due to the noise such engines emit.

A working group was established to evaluate a V10 powertrain running on sustainable fuel, but pushback from the power unit manufacturers who have invested huge sums of money to prepare for the new formula, meant that the plan was parked for at least a few years.

But the intention since then has been to continue evaluating the best path forward for Formula 1, taking into consideration environmental concerns as well as the sporting and financial aspects of a sudden switch.

A timeline for a change to a different engine formula has been put forward by Ben Sulayem, who said the F1 teams have started to realise the benefits of the idea once the power unit manufacturers have recouped some of the cost of the development and production of the upcoming engines.

“The V8… is it happening?” he said during a round-table discussion with select media, including PlanetF1.com.

“Yes, with the team now, I’m very optimistic, happy about it, and supportive.

“The teams are realising that it is the right way.

“When I brought up V6, V8, V10, or V12, it was an idea… it’s to sustain the business. The current engine is so complicated, you have no idea. And it is costly. R&D is reaching 200 million.

“An engine is costing approximately 1.8 to 2.1 million [dollars], so if we go on with a straight V8, many of the manufacturer and OEMS produce V8s in their cars so commercially, it’s correct.

“How much you drop it? The target is more than 50 percent in everything. But then you sustain what you have. Then the teams can afford it.

“Much cheaper, lighter by 90 to 100 kilograms, which means that what we added more of safety in which is worth 50 kilograms, is going to be even less.

“The worst thing to a driver i the mass weight, the car will be smaller and it will be better, and then the sound, you will have it.

“So, really, that is the way to go. It’s cutting costs. People think that Formula 1 is unlimited money, but not all the teams. So this is something now we are having the buy-in.”

The specifics, he suggested, are trivialities in the bigger scheme of such a switch, as he offered a possible timeline as to when a naturally aspirated engine could return.

“The only thing we have to tweak is with the technicals, is it 2.5, 2.6, or 3 litre? Who cares? Is it a V8 or V10? It’s depending on the teams,” he said.

“We consult with them, and then we listen to them. We need to do it soon. When I say soon, I mean… 2026 is coming. It will take at least…you need three years.

“So, hopefully, by 2029, we will have something there. But the fuel is also very expensive, and we have to be very careful with that. Transmissions are very expensive.

Asked by PlanetF1.com whether successfully getting a V8 or V10 engine switch would be the crowning achievement of his current tenure as FIA President, Ben Sulayem replied in the affirmative.

“It is the right thing to do. It is the right thing to do to sustain the business,” he said.

“Not everyone can afford it in Formula 1. I’m talking about rallying – look at rallying.

“We’re bringing sustainable fuel, and we are removing the electrification. What do we need? What is our target? Is it electrification? No.

“It’s about reaching the numbers when it comes to the environment. If we can reach it this way or that way, who cares?

“Hybrid, hydrogen, sustainable fuel, synthetic fuel… as long as we reach it.

“But then it simplifies the engine, simplifies the car. ”

Read Next: British GP conclusions: Verstappen’s Red Bull exit terms, McLaren’s big test, Hulkenberg’s reward