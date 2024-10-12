F1 declare victory in US market with ‘no longer competing’ with rivals claim

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali believes the sport is no longer competing for the attention of motorsport fans in the United States.

F1’s popularity in the United States has boomed in recent years, with CEO Stefano Domenicali believing it is no longer in competition with more traditional American racing series such as NASCAR or IndyCar.

Stefano Domenicali: Attention is growing dramatically

Having managed to gain a foothold in the United States with an annual race at the Circuit of the Americas, introduced to the calendar in 2012, Liberty Media’s acquisition of the sport and embracing of alternative and social media has managed to capture the American audience for the first time.

Miami was introduced to the calendar in 2022, with a third race – in Las Vegas – added in 2023 as the city shut down its main thoroughfare to host the Grand Prix as a clear sign of just how far F1 has come in the United States.

But while Grand Prix attendances in the United States plateaued last year, alongside a slight dip in TV ratings, the sport is in rude health in the United States with COTA, Miami, and Las Vegas all signing long-term deals to host races.

Speaking to the BBC, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said he believes F1 is no longer competing for the attentions of motorsport fans in general and has eclipsed that of other series – seemingly pointing to the fandoms of NASCAR and IndyCar as the primary examples of domestic racing in the States.

“It’s really fascinating, because just a couple of years [ago], we were struggling to have one race,” Domenicali said.

“Then, in the blink of an eye, we moved from one to three races, and the attention is growing dramatically.

“Our audience are watching movies, they’re watching events, so we are one of them. So we need to think big.

“We are not anymore believing to be competing with other sports with four wheels.

“So that’s really what is our push, to make sure that we understand that, if you want to compete in a market that is full of different offers, we need to be strong.

“I want to make sure that F1 is a very inclusive platform, loved all around the world, where people have fun and enjoy being part of it, making sure that, while we compete on the track, there is always respect.

“The beauty of the sporting challenge in the way that the world can learn from us how to behave.”

As for where Domenicali sees F1 being in 10 years time, having made such an impact with Liberty Media in the past decade, the Italian said it’s imperative that the sport continues to listen to its fans.

“It will be still a great platform of entertainment, of great technological challenges, a place where you have people gathering together and on the track fighting in the right context,” he said.

“We are a very successful sporting and entertainment club.

“In 10 years time, we need to be in a place where the sport is still at the centre.

“We are a platform of engagement, we need to engage with people who are super fans and people who do not have a clue on what Formula 1 is.

“We need to communicate with people, not only the narrative, but also the tools of communication. It’s changing quite rapidly, but we are creating a lot of jobs, and a lot of interesting opportunities for the community we are in.

“If I mix up all these things, and I do a good shape, I would say Formula 1 will be in a great spot in the future because we are listening. We want to involve people.

“We are already embracing technological opportunities that we believe are right.

“We have taken big action on sustainability, and we love what we are doing.”

