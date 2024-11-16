F1 send warning to fans over F1 75 tickets after rapid sell-out

Formula 1 has told fans that any re-sale tickets for the F1 75 launch event will not be valid after a 45-minute sell-out.

The series is shaking things up for F1 2025 launch season, as instead of just the traditional car launches exclusive to each team, all 10 outfits will be under one roof – the 02 in London – to reveal their F1 2025 liveries on 18 February, 2025 as Formula 1 celebrates its 75th anniversary.

F1 warns fans re-sale tickets not valid

And the initiative has certainly gone down well with the Formula 1 fanbase, as ticket sales began on Friday morning and after just 45 minutes, they were sold out.

However, re-sale tickets would begin emerging on unaffiliated websites, some with a price demand roughly ten times the original purchase price, which saw tickets ranging from £58-£113.

And Formula 1 has responded by stating that these re-sale tickets will not be deemed valid for the event, claiming some of them are fakes anyway.

“We are aware that a few tickets for our season launch event at The O2 have been listed on unofficial resale websites,” reads a statement from F1.

“We can confirm that this is against the terms and conditions of sale and that any tickets bought through an unofficial resale platform are not valid for entry.

“Working with The O2 we have also identified that a number of the listings are fraudulent. We advise all our fans to only buy tickets through theo2.co.uk or via AXS Official Resale.”

The F1 2025 grid is nearing completion

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the 2024 grid?

Someone who is not particularly excited about this event is Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who is moving ever closer in F1 2024 to confirming his status as a four-time World Champion.

He will hope to make that five next year, but as for this F1 75 launch event, the Dutchman is already writing his sick note.

The event was brought up while Verstappen was streaming playing Call of Duty, prompting him to reply: “What is F1 75? What are you talking about?”

After being told what it was, a groan was followed by: “I don’t watch any F1… I hope I’m sick that week.”

F1 2025 will mark the final season with the current regulations, with F1 2026 to feature the introduction of smaller and lighter cars by 30kg, while new power units will come into play featuring a 50/50 split between electrical power and an internal combustion engine running on fully sustainable biofuels.

