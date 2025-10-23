After two races in a row declared as an FIA heat hazard, here is a closer look at how the weather is set to play its part in Mexico City.

Formula 1 travels to Mexico after a warm United States Grand Prix in Austin, and with high altitude always a factor at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, it is predicted that the air density is around 20% thinner than at sea level.

Mexico City GP practice weather forecast: What are conditions like for FP1 and FP2?

Friday 24 October

FP1 (12.30pm local; 7.30pm UK) and FP2 (4pm local; 11pm UK)

The FIA’s official weather forecast predicts a chance of mixed conditions over the course of the weekend, though it is expected to stay dry for the most part.

A dry FP1 session is predicted with an air temperature of 23°C at the circuit, with track temperature between 38-41°C.

The heat predicted to rise slightly by the time FP2 comes around, with air at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez predicted at 25°C, though track temperatures are predicted to rise significantly to between 48°C and 51°C.

There is a chance of showers in FP2, however, with the current forecast predicting a 40% chance of rain on Friday afternoon in Mexico City.

Mexico City GP qualifying weather forecast: What are conditions like for Saturday?

Saturday 25 October

FP3 (11.30am local; 6.30pm UK) and Qualifying (3pm local; 10pm UK)

Saturday’s weather is predicted to be similar to Friday, with a dry and sunny morning predicted in Mexico City, which offers a high likelihood of a dry FP3 session, with a temperature of 24­°C predicted during the session, and a track temperature in the mid-30s, potentially up to 37°C.

Despite the temperature potentially rising to 26°C in the afternoon, there is a slight chance of a wet qualifying session, with the FIA’s official forecast predicting a 20% chance of rain at this stage. However, like in FP2, the 48-51°C track temperature prediction follows into Saturday afternoon.

Mexico City GP race weather forecast: What are conditions like for race day?

Sunday 26 October

Mexico City Grand Prix (2pm local; 8pm UK)

Much like the rest of the weekend, light winds are predicted for race day, with a sunny afternoon set to take place in Mexico City.

A current less-than-20% risk of showers is highlighted, but track temperature is due to rise during the race to approximately the 50°C mark, with air temperature around the 25°C mark.

