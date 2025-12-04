Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Yuki Tsunoda making a “p*ssed off” admission after losing his seat for F1 2026 as Red Bull drops a long-held Christian Horner tradition.

With Isack Hadjar discussing his prospects against Max Verstappen, and Lando Norris hoping for Oscar Piastri’s support at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, here’s today’s roundup…

Yuki Tsunoda ‘p*ssed off’ by Red Bull F1 2026 decision

Yuki Tsunoda has admitted he is “disappointed and p*ssed off” after being dropped by Red Bull for the F1 2026 season.

Red Bull announced earlier this week that Tsunoda will take a test and reserve role for next season, with Isack Hadjar promoted as Max Verstappen’s new teammate.

Liam Lawson will be joined at the Racing Bulls sister squad by Arvid Lindblad, who has been promoted from F2.

Read more: Yuki Tsunoda ‘disappointed and p***ed off’ after Red Bull demotion

Christian Horner tradition dropped after Red Bull exit

Christian Horner’s traditionally welcomed new Red Bull F1 driver signings with the immortal phrase: “Welcome to Red Bull Racing.”

However, new F1 2026 Isack Hadjar has revealed that he learned of his promotion to the senior team via “a talk” with Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko – with “no very cool phone call” involved.

Horner was sacked by Red Bull in July after more than 20 years in charge.

Read more: Red Bull drops iconic Christian Horner tradition as Marko ‘talk’ emerges

Isack Hadjar already ‘accepts’ defeat to Max Verstappen in F1 2026

Isack Hadjar has revealed that he is prepared to be beaten by Max Verstappen in his first season at Red Bull in F1 2026.

And he believes coming to terms with it early will help to prevent him being “stomped over” next season.

Hadjar is the fourth different driver to hold the second Red Bull seat in less than a year, following in the footsteps of Sergio Perez, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda.

Read more: Isack Hadjar reveals approach to avoid being ‘stomped over’ by Max Verstappen at Red Bull

Lando Norris ‘would love’ Oscar Piastri wingman support at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lando Norris has admitted he “would love” McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to act as his wingman at this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Yet he concedes that the decision is “up to Oscar” with the Australian still mathematically in contention for the F1 2025 title.

Norris holds a 12-point lead over Max Verstappen ahead of the title decider with Piastri a further four points back.

Read more: ‘Up to Oscar’ – Norris puts Piastri under the spotlight over key McLaren question

Haas to be rebranded for F1 2026 as Toyota influence expands

The Haas team will race under a new name in F1 2026 having strengthened its bond with Toyota following its first year in partnership.

Haas will formally enter the F1 2026 championship under the name TGR Haas F1, marking the arrival of Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) as part of its official brand.

Toyota, which last competed with its own team in 2009, established a technical partnership with Haas in late 2024.

Read more: Haas reveals new identity for 2026 as Toyota team name returns