Formula 1 has announced that F1 TV will be launching on connected TV devices, which includes Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV set-top-boxes – ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Fans will now be able to watch one of the most thrilling championship battles in F1 history unfold on their large screen devices.

F1 TV, which was revamped with new and improved features at the beginning of the 2021 season, is now more accessible and easy to use than ever before with the introduction of the service on large screen platforms and devices.

The OTT subscription video platform, which enhances the viewing experience for any Formula 1 fan, was already available on Roku devices in key territories, and fans will now be able to access it, as they would any other app, on their Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV devices.

Users will be able to enjoy F1 on their large screen and can create a personal viewing experience with the exclusive features of F1 TV, which include:

20 on-board cameras

Live team radios

Pit lane channel – expert channel with split screens and expert commentary

Live timing

Exclusive pre-race shows

Archive of all F1 GP’s since 1970 and an extensive collection of exclusive documentaries

Click here to sign up for F1 TV Pro and watch all the action unfold from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix via your big screen.

F1 TV Pro is now available in an expanded 85 territories for the 2021 season, while F1 TV Access, F1’s on-demand video and live timing platform, is available in another 33 territories around the globe.

To view the full list of countries and product availabilities, click here.