‘Exciting new venue’ added with F2 and F3 2024 calendars announced

The F2 and F3 calendars for next season have been confirmed, with the leading junior category racing at a new venue in 2024.

Next year’s Formula 2 championship schedule, the eighth season since the rebrand from GP2, will kick off in tandem with the Formula 1 calendar with the opening round at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The championship will consist of 14 rounds, running from early March until early December, albeit with a very long gap towards the end of the season.

What’s new on the 2024 F2 calendar?

After the season opener in Bahrain, F2 will head to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Corniche Circuit, with Australia playing host to the third round.

From there, there’s a bevy of European rounds – Imola, Monaco, Barcelona, the Red Bull Ring, Silverstone, Budapest, Spa-Francorchamps, and Monza all featuring throughout the summer.

The final race before the long shutdown will be in Azerbaijan in mid-September before the action resumes in late November at a new venue for F2 as they join F1 at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The championship finale will then be held at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on December 8th.

“I’m very pleased to announce that there will be fourteen rounds and 28 races on the Formula 2 calendar in 2024,” said F2 CEO Bruno Michel.

“For next year, we will race in Qatar, which is a very exciting new venue. The final leg of the season will see Baku, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi after the race weekend in Monza, making the 2024 calendar more balanced.

“We keep receiving interest from many promoters, and it’s great that we can add new tracks every season. Even though there will be more fly-away events in 2024, we continue to ensure the teams’ budget remains at a proper level.”

2024 F2 calendar confirmed:

1. Sakhir, Bahrain – 29th February-2nd March 2. Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – 7th-9th March 3. Melbourne, Australia – 22nd-24th March 4. Imola, Italy – 17th-19th May 5. Monte Carlo, Monaco – 23rd-26th May 6. Barcelona, Spain – 21st-23rd June 7. Red Bull Ring, Austria – 28th-30th June 8. Silverstone, UK – 5th-7th July 9. Budapest, Hungary – 19th-21st July 10. Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium – 26th-28th July 11. Monza, Italy – 30th August-1st September 12. Baku, Azerbaijan – 13th-15th September 13. Lusail, Qatar – 29th November-1st December 14. Yas Marina, United Arab Emirates-6th-8th December

2024 F3 calendar confirmed:

A 10-round Formula 3 calendar has also been confirmed by the FIA, running from the same season opener in Bahrain but ending in early September at the Italian Grand Prix.

The newly-introduced circuits – Melbourne and Monte Carlo – that were scheduled in 2023 have been carried over onto the new calendar.

“In 2023, we introduced two new circuits, which held extremely successful events for Formula 3,” said Michel, F3 CEO.

“I am very pleased to include them again in the 2024 calendar. We will have ten rounds, across 3 continents, starting in Sakhir and ending in Monza, all events running alongside Formula 1.

“In a matter of five years, the FIA Formula Championship 3 has become a decisive category that features the best up-and-coming talents on their way to the top steps of motorsport.”

1. Sakhir, Bahrain – 29th February-2nd March 2. Melbourne, Australia – 22nd-24th March 3. Imola, Italy – 17th-19th March 4. Monte Carlo, Monaco – 23rd-26th May 5. Barcelona, Spain – 21st-23rd June 6. Red Bull Ring, Austria – 28th-30th June 7. Silverstone, UK – 5th-7th July 8. Budapest, Hungary – 19th-21st July 9. Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium – 26th-28th July 10. Monza, Italy – 30th August-1st September

