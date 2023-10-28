F2 champion-elect reveals options for 2024 seat alongside F1 duties

F2 series leader Théo Pourchaire is hopeful of racing in a “really quick” single-seater championship in 2024 in addition to his F1 reserve driver duties with Alfa Romeo.

Pourchaire leads the F2 standings by 25 points ahead of next month’s final round in Abu Dhabi, where the Frenchman is likely to join a list that includes such names as Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Charles Leclerc and George Russell by winning the title in the F1 feeder category.

With Champions barred from returning to defend the title, a move designed to allow fresh young talent to flourish, Pourchaire would be forced to find a drive in a separate category next season.

Theo Pourchaire hoping to keep F1 dream alive

The 20-year-old, nearing the end of his third full season in F2, is keen to keep his F1 dream alive by racing in a competitive single-seater series – and is currently setting his sights on IndyCar and Super Formula, the Japan-based category.

According to Racer, Pourchaire said of his 2024 options: “Let’s see, I have some opportunities.

“I’m talking a lot with Alfa Romeo to see what we can do together and I will be a reserve driver for the team, which is great.

“That’s the first good opportunity, but of course I want to do something else. It’s a priority for me; I want to drive, I want to keep myself busy and fit so let’s see. There are a few great championships.

“The best is to drive a car that is close to F1. For sure, nothing is really, really close to F1 – F1 is really special – but the best is to drive a single seater that is really quick.

“IndyCar, Super Formula – maybe there’s other options, I don’t know – but let’s see.”

Pourchaire participated for Alfa Romeo in opening practice at this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, but his running was restricted to just four laps after the car developed a brake issue.

“Small problem on the brake system,” he confirmed. “I cannot go too much into details, and also the team is not 100 per cent sure where it comes from, but it’s motorsport — it can happen. Unfortunately, it happens when I’m in the car for FP1.

“A bit disappointed, for sure, because I prepared myself a lot. Last time I drove was in Abu Dhabi last year, so it was a long time ago.

“I wanted to drive; the track looks cool. I did some small laps, but I couldn’t push as it was not so safe to push. That’s how it is.

“I had an alarm on the dashboard. The team could see the issue as well on the telemetry. We tried many things to solve the issue, but it didn’t work.”

Having last drove an F1 car in the 2022 post-season test in Abu Dhabi, Pourchaire was uncertain about driving in FP1 at Yas Marina with his full focus on sealing the F2 crown that weekend.

He added: “I [will] focus on F2 in Abu Dhabi. Let’s see if I will be driving in FP1 there. That’s most probably the only track where I can drive again in F1, so let’s see.

“As I said, full focus on the F2 Championship; it’s my main goal, and I want to finish [my] Formula 2 career on a high.

“I have a title to win; I have two titles to win because there is a team championship as well, so I think we can do great in Abu Dhabi. Maybe I will be back in F1 very soon.”

