Here we go! Fabrizio Romano reveals Pierre Gasly has agreed deal with Alpine

Pierre Gasly has reportedly agreed personal terms with Alpine and an official announcement is expected “in the coming hours.”

The Frenchman has been linked to the Alpine seat ever since Fernando Alonso announced during the summer break that he would leave at the end of the 2022 season to take Sebastian Vettel’s place at Aston Martin.

With Alpine seeing their advances for their reserve driver Oscar Piastri rebuked, Gasly emerged as a frontrunner for the seat.

The one stipulation was that Red Bull wanted to first secure a replacement for Gasly at AlphaTauri and Nyck de Vries is the strong favourite for that seat which would allow Gasly to make the move.

Fabrizio Romano, an Italian football journalist who is well-known for his ‘Here we go!’ catchphrase when a deal is done, turned his attention to Formula 1 to state that Gasly’s move was complete.

“Different kind of Here we go today!” Romano tweeted. “For some minutes I’ll be into Formula 1. I understand Pierre Gasly will join BWT Alpine F1 Team from AlphaTauri from the end of the season.

“Personal terms all signed and an official announcement is expected in the coming hours.”

Rumours emerged in the run-up to the Singapore Grand Prix that a deal was on the verge of being completed with French broadcaster CANAL+ reporting De Vries had completed his move to AlphaTauri.

Gasly himself remained coy during his media duties, suggesting that he expected the matter to be resolved within the next couple of weeks.

“I would expect, obviously everyone knows the ongoing conversation and discussion, but [from] my side I think hopefully in the next two or three weeks we should have a clear answer on my future” the Frenchman said.

“But so far nothing has changed and when there will be something confirmed on my future, I’m sure you guys (media) will know about it.”

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko hinted at a similar outcome, stating that he hoped everything was sorted before this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

“There are talks,” he told the Austrian national public broadcaster ORF following the Singapore Grand Prix. “And we hope to have a clear situation by next weekend. I assume that should be decided by Suzuka. [But only] then can we say what’s the deal.”

Gasly has been at AlphaTauri/Toro Rosso for a combined four and a half seasons and no driver has started more races for them than he has.

