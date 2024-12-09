Bad news for Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, they were demoted in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night with Charles Leclerc and George Russell on the podium.

No, it wasn’t a controversial stewards’ decision, it was the last bit of filming for Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ movie with his character Sonny Hayes claiming the race win ahead of Leclerc and Russell.

And Sonny Hayes wins in Abu Dhabi!

Pitt has spent the last 18 months bouncing from one Formula 1 Grand Prix to another as he and his co-star Damson Idris film a movie about a retired driver, played by Pitt, who is brought back to help mentor rookie prodigy Joshua Pearce, Idris’ character, for the Apex Grand Prix team.

From a garage in the Silverstone pit lane during the 2023 British Grand Prix weekend to filming at the Hungaroring, Spa, Monza and other circuits, Pitt and Idris have been behind the wheel of modified Formula 2 cars that have been fitted with a Formula One aero package.

The latest bout of filming took place in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night with Hayes taking the race win.

Leclerc and Russell were the two drivers joining Pitt’s character on the podium, spraying champagne as they filmed various different endings to the movie. All of course had Hayes as the race winner.

Earlier in the weekend Pitt spoke with Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz about filming the movie.

“It’s been incredible that F1 and all the teams have put up with us and let us embed ourselves in the race week,” said the Hollywood actor.

“I remember a year and a half ago, I was a little bit hesitant, didn’t want to get in anyone’s way, now I’m just like, ‘we’re at work’.

“Joe Kosinkski the director, his idea was put actors in the car, embed ourselves in the race weekend and make the most authentic racing film to date. And dare say I think we’ve done it.”

The 62-year-old even offered Kravitz a role.

“You want in? A little cameo?” he asked.

“No,” said the pit lane reporter, “I’m cool doing what I’m doing!”

The $300 million ‘F1’ movie is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Joseph Kosinski. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas in June 2025.

