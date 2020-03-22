Fans will be refunded if British GP is postponed

Silverstone bosses have promised fans that they will receive a full refund if the British GP doesn’t go ahead on July 19.

The opening seven rounds of the season have already been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, while two of those, Australia and Monaco, have been cancelled.

Formula 1 has launched a new Virtual Grand Prix series to replace these events and it will run initially until the end of May.

It will be extended if necessary but it’s hoped that the British Grand Prix on July 19 will be good to go, but if not, fans have been promised the option of a full refund.

Stuart Pringle, managing director of the Silverstone circuit, as quoted by the Daily Mail said: “We cannot predict what the situation will be by the time we get to the summer months.

“I promise you that everyone at Silverstone is doing everything they can to ensure we run F1 and MotoGP on their planned dates in July and August.

“But should we be forced to cancel either, all customers who have a ticket will be given the option of a full refund.”

Silverstone was announced as the most attended Formula 1 race for 2019 with a total of 351,000 fans coming through the gates across the race weekend.

