Fans warned to stay away from Silverstone races

Northamptonshire police have warned fans to stay away from the Silverstone circuit when it hosts a double header next month.

Formula 1 will go racing in July, starting with two races at the Red Bull Ring before moving onto Hungary and then Britain.

All the grands prix will be behind closed doors with not a single fan permitted to enter the circuit.

As such Northamptonshire police have told fans wanting to catch a glimpse of their favourite drivers to stay away.

In a statement issued by police read: “The event organisers have put strict and robust measures in place to minimise the risk of infection and to protect the race personnel, event staff and the local community.

“Any uncontrolled gathering of people in the area would not only compromise the event but the entire Formula 1 season.”

Event’s commander Superintendent Dennis Murray warned fans they will be turned away by either track security or the local police.

“We completely understand fans may be tempted to be close to the circuit for the races but unfortunately that will not be possible this year and access to the local area will be extremely restricted,” he said.

“I am urging fans to enjoy these events from home as it will not be permissible, or in fact possible, to spectate from the perimeter fences.

“Anybody attempting to do so will be turned away by Silverstone security who will be tightly controlling these areas, or my officers.

“Though the races are being held behind closed doors, the security measures we are putting in place will be as stringent as ever.

“We are working alongside the circuit to deliver two safe events for both the participants, their teams and our local communities.”

Silverstone will host the British Grand Prix on August 2 and the 70th Anniversary GP a week later.

Silverstone circuit boss Stuart Pringle echoed the call from the police.

“The British Formula 1 fans are the most passionate in the world but we ask that they do not attempt to travel to the Silverstone area over these first two weekends in August,” he said.

“2020 is unique and so many sacrifices have already been made by so many. However, as a motorsport community, we must work together to avoid compromising the Formula 1 season and to help Silverstone protect its neighbours.”

