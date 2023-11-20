Fans take stand against F1 attempts to block view of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula 1 fans reportedly tore holes in the controversial screens blocking views of the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit that had been laid out along the Strip.

Formula 1’s return to Las Vegas was marred in controversy from start to finish as local residents and visitors to Sin City raged against Formula 1’s measures to block views of the track.

That saw people tear down the protective screens from pedestrian walkways in the build-up to the race, forcing the Grand Prix organisers to redo them, adding cage-like structures.

Fans tore hold in the screens blocking the view of the track

However, that didn’t last long as Motorsport.com has photographs of fans watching the action along the Strip having torn holes in the screening.

At a race that drew 315,000 fans, some watched at least a snippet of the action for free.

According to the report, event staff did attempt to replace the damaged screens during the race but were unsuccessful.

It was just the latest incident involving the Las Vegas Grand Prix fans who have launched a class action against the race organisers over Thursday’s practice debacle.

Las Vegas’ first practice session in over 40 years was abandoned after just nine minutes when the concrete around a water valve cover loosened with Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari wrecked as he hit the cover.

That led to a lengthy delay to second practice, which only started two-and-a-half hours after its scheduled time at 2:30 am. But it did so without fans present.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2023: Head-to-head qualifying and race stats between team-mates

F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

Security cleared out the fans from the grandstands, Formula 1 citing concern about “our public safety and security officials”. Single-day ticket holders were offered a $200 voucher to spend on race merchandise as compensation.

However, Dimopoulos law firm working in conjunction with JK Legal & Consulting subsequently filed a class action on behalf of the 35,000 spectators it says were at the track on Thursday.

Lead lawyer Steve Dimopoulos said: “We will vindicate the rights of the fans that travelled great distances and paid small fortunes to attend, but were deprived of the experience.”

The claim asks for “money damages in an amount that will fairly and reasonably compensate them for the harm caused by the defendants.

“In addition, the plaintiffs claim damages for mental anguish in an amount to be determined by the jury that is fair and reasonable in consideration of the wilful, reckless, and intentional conduct of the defendant.”

Read next: McLaren want action after finding cause of strange Lando Norris Vegas crash