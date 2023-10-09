Official: McLaren break long-held Red Bull record at Qatar Grand Prix

In the time it has taken you to read this sentence, teams will already be close to changing an entire set of tyres on an F1 car. Formula 1 pit stops truly are a sight to behold.

Some of the world’s best mechanics complete a highly orchestrated choreography that somehow sees 42kg of rubber lifted off and replaced with a fresh set within seconds.

Such is the highly competitive nature of pit stops, something like three seconds can be seen as a slow stop and anything nearing 10 seconds is an unmitigated disaster.

While such a small amount of time may not seem like a lot in the outside world, it is crucial in the world of F1 where races or positions can be won or lost by a matter of seconds. Quick pit stops are also key in ensuring you come out ahead of your rival, especially if you are going for an overcut.

Red Bull are the undisputed kings of the pit stop world with consistently quick times but, at the Qatar Grand Prix in October 2023, their world record pit stop time of 1.82s set at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix with Max Verstappen’s car was beaten by McLaren.

They have lowered the benchmark to a phenomenal 1.8 seconds. Over to you Red Bull!

What are the 10 fastest pit stop times so far in F1 2023?

Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren dominate the top 10 fastest stops for 2023, with Red Bull’s consistency handing them the edge over their rivals.

McLaren have made their presence be felt in recent rounds with some very handy pit-stop times, but just as they were closing in on Red Bull, Formula 1’s dominant force set a new, rather ridiculous benchmark to aim for at the Hungarian GP. Some things never change!

Now we’ve gone past the halfway point of the season, it’s getting tougher to get onto the top 10 standings for the season – with teams now having to clock a time lower than 2.15s to even reach the top 10.

Here is the top 10 list in full:

McLaren – Norris – Qatar – 1.80s

Ferrari – Leclerc – Qatar – 1.98s

Red Bull – Perez – Hungary – 1.98s

McLaren – Piastri – Qatar – 2.00s

Red Bull – Verstappen – Netherlands – 2.01s

McLaren – Piastri – Hungary – 2.01s

Red Bull – Perez – Barcelona – 2.07s

McLaren – Norris – Austria – 2.10s

Ferrari – Leclerc – Saudi Arabia – 2.10s

Red Bull – Perez – Australia – 2.11s

F1 pit stop standings

As well as being measured by their times, it is also a battle for consistency with the teams being awarded points in the pit stop standings, through F1 sponsors DHL. While these points do not contribute to their Constructor standings, topping this table will see you rewarded with your own trophy.

The scoring system is the same as the race itself with the constructor behind the fastest pit stop of a Grand Prix awarded 25 points while the second gets 18 and so on.

Here are the top 10 standings in full:

Red Bull – 436 Ferrari – 360 McLaren – 307 AlphaTauri – 180 Alpine – 168 Aston Martin – 110 Mercedes – 74 Williams – 36 Alfa Romeo – 34 Haas – 12