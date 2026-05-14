Ferrari features prominently as we pool together the latest F1 news headlines from 14 May.

Ferrari has been warned that it would not be able to control a Lewis Hamilton versus Charles Leclerc title battle, as a fear of chaos was expressed. Leclerc, meanwhile, has been mounting a defence of the polarising F1 2026 regulations. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Could Ferrari keep Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc peace?

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No, in a title-on-the-line scenario, is the answer according to Jolyon Palmer.

“I don’t think there’s a way that Fred could manage it, if they’re even on pace and they have the best car like that.”

Read more – Fears of Ferrari chaos if Hamilton and Leclerc title fight explodes

Charles Leclerc pushes back against F1 2026 criticism

The F1 2026 regulations have failed to win over large parts of the grid and Formula 1’s fanbase.

But, Leclerc has described the racing element of the new rules as “really good,” highlighting the new strategic element introduced by the reliance on the energy recovery system.

Read more – ‘Outlier’ Charles Leclerc disagrees with criticism of ‘more strategic’ F1 2026 racing

Nürburgring 24 Hours: Scary crash triggers stewards’ investigation

A fiery crash marred the opening minutes of the first qualifying session at the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

The stranded driver, Alexander Hardt, was standing trackside, warning oncoming drivers as the #146 Porsche, driven by Janina Schall, ran straight into the back of his car.

Both drivers, thankfully, appeared unscathed. Race officials confirmed that the incident would be investigated.

Read more – Dramatic crash triggers stewards’ investigation ahead of Nürburgring 24 Hours

10 best F1 drivers never to be champion

World Championships are often a deciding metric when a GOAT debate breaks out, but what about the drivers who never quite reached the top spot?

A top 10 has been formed, with the likes of Daniel Ricciardo and David Coulthard missing out on top spot.

Read more – The 10 best F1 drivers never to have won the World Championship

FIA president: Christian Horner ‘talks too much’

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem says he is “regularly” in contact with former Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

Suggesting that Horner “talks too much” formed part of the FIA president’s verdict on Horner’s potential F1 comeback.

Read more – FIA president in ‘regular’ contact with Christian Horner ahead of expected F1 comeback

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Read next – Nürburgring 24 Hours schedule 2026: Full timetable, qualifying and start time