Felipe Massa is hoping for a swift resolution to the legal case over his F1 2008 title defeat to Lewis Hamilton due to the “very expensive” financial burden.

Massa’s legal representatives confirmed earlier this year that a lawsuit had been filed against Formula 1, governing body the FIA and former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone over the outcome of the F1 2008 World Championship.

The former Ferrari driver’s dispute centres on the events of that year’s Singapore Grand Prix, when Renault driver Nelson Piquet Jr crashed deliberately to trigger a Safety Car to help team-mate Fernando Alonso to victory.

Massa, who was leading the race at the time of Piquet’s excursion, ultimately finished a distant 13th following a catastrophic mistake during a pit stop under the Safety Car triggered by the Renault driver.

The Sao Paulo-born star would miss out on the title to Hamilton by a single point at the season finale at Interlagos just weeks later.

Felipe Massa's F1 2008 legal challenge explained

Massa’s legal challenge was triggered after Mr Ecclestone revealed last year that he, then-FIA president Max Mosley and then-FIA race director Charlie Whiting were all aware of the true circumstances behind the Singapore Grand Prix during the 2008 season, but opted to keep quiet to protect the sport’s integrity.

Massa is seeking damages for the financial rewards he has been denied for not being officially recognised as the World Champion of 2008.

In an update on the case, Massa has reiterated his desire for “justice” to be done having “definitely paid” for missing out on the title to Hamilton.

He told RN365: “I hope the correct thing happens, for justice, for something that was not part of the sport that punished me big time.

“This is what we are fighting for, which I believe is correct, especially after 16 years and on hearing things which you never thought it was really like that.

“After that, I decided to put a big team together, professional people, divided by many different countries.

“They really believe it was not fair what happened, for the sport, and I definitely paid.

“When we heard Bernie’s comment last year, after that we started to put things together and we started to fight, to analyse things in the professional, legal way because it was not part of the sport.”

Massa, who has confirmed that the case has been ongoing for around five months, admitted he “cannot say” when the case will conclude – but is hopeful a resolution will be found “soon” due to the significant financial commitment.

He added: “I never thought I was going to be part of such a thing in my life. It’s not easy.

“It’s also very expensive, a lot of money, so I really hope things finish soon.

“But we’ve been waiting so long now for justice, we have to hope the truth comes out and there will be justice.”

The case continues.

