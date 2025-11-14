Felipe Massa is “looking forward for the justice” with a critical juncture having arrived in his legal challenge over the 2008 title outcome.

The former Ferrari driver and his legal representatives were recently in London for a three-day hearing, as he chases damages worth $82million [£64m] in potential lost earnings regarding the 2008 title outcome, against the backdrop of the ‘Crashgate’ scandal. Massa now waits to find out whether the hearing will go to a full trial.

Felipe Massa chasing ‘justice’ with 2008 title legal challenge

When people talk about epic conclusions to a world championship over the years, 2008 is a year which will quickly crop up.

Massa thought he had become world champion for the first time, after racing to victory in his Ferrari, in front of his fans at Interlagos. But, as Lewis Hamilton overtook Timo Glock – struggling on dry tyres on a wet track – through the final corners, suddenly, the title swung Hamilton’s way.

Hamilton would cross the line to win his first of seven world championships, denying Massa in the process.

This outcome has since become the topic of a battle in the courts, triggered by a 2023 interview with Bernie Ecclestone, the boss of Formula 1 at the time. Published by a German outlet, quotes were attributed to Ecclestone which stated that he and then-FIA president Max Mosley had prior knowledge of the intentional nature of the ‘Crashgate’ scandal, but did not act, as to protect the sport.

That incident occurred at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, where Renault ordered Nelson Piquet Jr. to crash in order to help teammate Fernando Alonso.

Massa had been leading at the time of the incident, but his race would unravel stemming from a calamitous pit stop under the resulting Safety Car conditions, as Massa drove off down the pit lane with the fuel hose still attached to his Ferrari.

Ecclestone, Formula One Management and the FIA deny the accusations made against them. Ecclestone claims that he has no recollection of giving the interview which sparked Massa’s legal challenge, as he chases $82million [£64m] in damages after missing out on becoming world champion.

With Massa now waiting to find out where his case goes from here, the 11-time grand prix winner returned to Interlagos to watch the 2025 edition of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Asked about his case by Sky F1, Massa replied: “Looking forward for the justice.

“I don’t deserve what’s happened to me, to anybody, anybody that is looking for the sport.

“We did what we’re supposed to do with the lawyers in the court, and now we wait for the decision.”

Felipe Massa and his 2008 court case explained

Massa has already made it clear that his legal challenge is in no way an act against Hamilton, who was asked for his stance on Massa’s case ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix. He kept himself firmly detached from it all.

“I don’t have a view on it,” said Hamilton.

“I’m not in touch with it at all, not reading about it. It’s nothing really to do with me.

“So, I’m just trying to arrive onto my weekends, just focus on my job and, whatever reasons that Felipe has, I’m sure he’s got the conviction within him, and that’s what he needs to do.”

