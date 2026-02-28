Adrian Newey’s “inspiring” leadership means the Aston Martin drivers and team aren’t panicking about a slow start to the F1 2026 season.

Aston Martin looks set for a difficult beginning to the new regulation cycle, with reliability issues curtailing its preparations throughout the entire pre-season.

Fernando Alonso: Adrian Newey hasn’t forgotten everything in one year

Newey began work at Aston Martin in March 2025, with his efforts focused on the ’26 car and project.

The team’s switch to a Honda works power unit supply deal was an extra consideration in the preparations, as the Japanese manufacturer has returned to Formula 1 after a formal departure at the end of 2021.

But the AMR26 has endured a difficult start to life, with multiple breakdowns throughout the Barcelona shakedown and Bahrain tests, restricting Aston Martin’s pre-season preparations to a paltry 400 laps.

This is just half of the second and third-lowest figures, achieved by Cadillac and Williams, managed during the same time period.

The reliability issues encountered by Honda, brought about by unexpectedly high amounts of vibration affecting the battery pack, prevented the team from carrying out a more comprehensive testing programme, although chief trackside officer Mike Krack has confirmed there are issues to be addressed across many different areas of the car, including the suspension and gearbox.

Newey, as a shareholder and managing technical partner, deposed former team principal Andy Cowell from his role in late 2025, which PlanetF1.com understands was due to an incompatibility between the two on how best to proceed in terms of design direction and priority.

With Newey now in the metaphorical driving seat for Aston Martin, both of the drivers have said they have full confidence that the legendary car designer will lead the team to brighter days.

“He’s all about performance. I mean, that’s bringing performance to the car, and he’s just obsessed about how we can bring more performance to the car,” Lance Stroll said.

“He’s a great leader overall, just trying to extract the most from everyone in their individual positions.

“It’s inspiring to be a part of that and a privilege to work alongside him, for sure.”

Fernando Alonso, whose championship trophy cabinet could well have been filled more had he not had to race against some of Newey’s record-breaking creations in the past, said he has “no question marks” about the competency of the AMR26 chassis penned by the 67-year-old.

“I think so, especially on the chassis side,” he said when asked about whether he still has full confidence in his team.

“The power unit side is a little bit more difficult because we don’t have a good understanding yet of the regulations and what is needed, but on the chassis side, there is no question mark on that.”

After 30-plus years of Adrian dominating the sport, it’s not that he will forget everything in one year. I don’t know where we are now in terms of chassis and grip level, but even if we are not at 100 per cent now, we will be at 100 soon, because we will fix any problem.

On the power unit, I think we need to give time and understand where we are, and, if we are behind, get better as soon as possible.”

With Newey defining his role as team principal himself, he is yet to speak to the media about the difficult start to the year, with senior leadership figures such as Mike Krack and Pedro de la Rosa instead plugging that gap.

De la Rosa, as a team ambassador, said there will be no excuses for Aston Martin’s slow start to the regulation cycle, but did offer examples of why the struggles exist.

“Looking back is always easy in terms of we should have, but should have doesn’t work in motorsport,” he said.

“But, if we had possibly started earlier, if Adrian had been here not on the second of March, but a few months earlier, if Honda hadn’t gone and then come back, it’s ifs and buts.

“The bottom line is we are slow. We are not where we want to be. Let’s get a plan together. We know exactly what’s wrong and work on it.

“So let’s look ahead, and not look back at what went wrong, what we did. It’s very easy to blame the time and that we started late. There were many reasons.

“The important thing is that we know what they are, really. That’s what gives us the confidence that we will [recover], we don’t know if it will be next month or… but the difference will slowly, gradually, shrink.”

Asked by PlanetF1.com whether the priorities could change as a result of the difficulties, perhaps shifting away from mere understanding and hastening the introduction of upgrades, De La Rosa confirmed the intent will be to develop the understanding first and foremost.

“First, it’s understand the package, understand the limitations, and then work on all those identified areas,” he said.

“It’s not any different from any other season, although we have a new set of regulations, just slowly identify a problem, fix it. Work hard. There’s no secret. There are no shortcuts. Just have to work flat out.

“I’ve been very impressed by all the work from the team back at Silverstone to get together the car for Barcelona. The work that was being carried out at home has been tremendous. The people have worked night and day. They’re very tired, and they are still pushing every day. No days off, it’s really impressive and mighty to see the commitment of our people.

“No matter where you are, you always have to realise that these people are the guys who will make you come to the top.”

Having been involved with Aston Martin since 2022, De La Rosa said he can feel a shift in the team’s mentality under Newey, even though the staff across the various departments hasn’t changed much.

“Since Adrian has arrived, his leadership is unquestionable,” he said.

“So I think that the biggest difference I felt is, for example, he spoke on the technical debrief, and his leadership is so strong that all the team knows exactly what they have to do. This is very different from previous years, where everyone could have their own theory about things.

“Adrian is very clear about what has to be done. And no one raises a hand to question him. Therefore, you have this massive amount of resources working in one single direction.

“I know it might not sound convincing to you, but, believe me, sitting there and listening to these moments was very, very inspiring for all of us, especially when things go wrong.

“When things go right, we don’t need a leader. It’s when things go wrong.

“It’s critical. I think it’s a turning point, having Adrian in the team.

“We’re not happy. I mean, let’s be honest. You know, no one is happy when you are second slower than what you were expecting.

‘But it’s true to say that no one is worried. It’s different. We’re not happy, but we are not like, ‘Oh, this is it?’ No, no way.”

