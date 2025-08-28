Fernando Alonso has said his compatriot, four-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou, is “Formula 1 level” as a driver, though his experience of the series would depend on the car he drives, should he ever move.

Rumours had circulated linking 28-year-old Palou to a Red Bull seat earlier this week, though the Spanish driver himself, his management and Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko have flatly denied the claims.

Fernando Alonso: Alex Palou ‘Formula 1 level’ as a driver

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Palou assured “we have heard nothing from anyone” regarding a Formula 1 move, but such has been his dominance in IndyCar – winning the title in four of the past five seasons, as well as the Indianapolis 500 in May – that has led to questions over whether he would suit a drive in Formula 1.

The Spanish driver does not believe he is “missing out on anything” in not driving in Formula 1, especially given his track record in another competitive series in IndyCar.

Alonso, though, believes his countryman would be of the level to be able to make the move to Formula 1.

When asked how it would be for Palou to adjust to becoming a Formula 1 rookie having been so dominant in IndyCar, Alonso told media including PlanetF1.com: “I mean, it is a challenge, for sure, well-established drivers and teams here, and circuits and this kind of thing, but he has the talent, and he has the level to adapt very quickly.

More on recent F1 rumours surrounding Alex Palou

👉 Helmut Marko speaks out on sensational Alex Palou to Red Bull rumour

👉 Alex Palou to Red Bull clarified after sensational F1 rumour emerges

“Ultimately, it will depend on which car you have. You know, if you are at the back of the grid, it seems that you are not adapting to the category, and you’re struggling with certain things, and you make more mistakes because you try to overcome those and overdrive sometimes.

“If you are in a fast car, you know, everything is a little bit easier. So I don’t know.

“I think for sure, he’s Formula 1 level and and if he has the chance, I will be very happy for him.”

Alonso, who has his own driver management company with the likes of Gabriel Bortoleto and IndyCar stalwart Will Power on his books, was then asked, if he was in position as Palou’s manager, what he would advise him to do if the chance of a Formula 1 move came about.

“I don’t know,” he replied, before concluding with a smile: “I think, as I said already with Max [Verstappen] and Mercedes, if they want advice, my email is always open.”

Read next: Why Cadillac F1 pulled the trigger too soon on snubbing Christian Horner