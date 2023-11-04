Fernando Alonso goes savage on Alpine and Esteban Ocon after Brazilian GP shunt

Fernando Alonso branded Esteban Ocon “immature”, while saying driving near an Alpine always requires extra caution, following their coming together in the Brazil sprint shootout.

Alonso has a long-standing association with the Enstone-based team, winning his two World Championship titles with their Renault incarnation in 2005 and 2006, while he raced for the outfit under their current Alpine identity until as recently as 2022.

Alonso did not depart the team on strong terms though, his move to Aston Martin coming about after Alpine’s reluctance to hand him a long-term deal, his age playing a role in that, while tension and on-track dramas between Alonso and Ocon became more prevalent in the latter stages of their second and final season as team-mates.

Fernando Alonso blasts “immature” Esteban Ocon

The latest chapter of their story was written during qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint, the pair colliding in SQ1 as Ocon was sent into the barriers, while Alonso was left with damage to his Aston Martin that prevented him from setting a time in the delayed SQ2.

The stewards took no further action, though Ocon was clear in his mind that Alonso was to blame, also denying that he had made an error in the lead-up to the collision, with onboard footage showing Ocon seemingly battling a slide which contributed to him drifting towards a slow-moving Alonso and the scene of the accident.

Ocon in the past made a point of aiming to defeat Alonso when they were Alpine team-mates, Alonso referencing this in a savage response to Ocon’s pointing of the finger over their latest flashpoint.

When Ocon’s view was mentioned to Alonso, he replied with a smile, as per Soymotor.com: “Yes, I heard what that guy said.

“He’s still very immature and hasn’t changed his way of seeing things, but hey, there are other things that don’t change either. He came out behind me like last year and stayed there, like last year. So it’s all normal.”

Alpine also got a mention from their former driver, Alonso quipping that whenever he finds himself driving near one of their cars on the track, an especially cautious approach is required.

“Whenever there is an Alpine you have to be extra careful,” said Alonso.

“We touched entering Turn 6… they must think our car is narrower than it really is, and I ended up in the grass again.”

Alonso would finish P11 in the Brazilian GP sprint, three places up the road from Ocon.

He will hope for a much stronger result on Sunday though as he launches from P4, alongside team-mate Lance Stroll in an all-Aston Martin second row.

