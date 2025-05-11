Luca de Meo, the Renault chief executive, has admitted Alpine did not treat Fernando Alonso “the way we should have” prior to his move to Aston Martin in 2022.

The F1 2025 season marks 20 years since Alonso’s first of two consecutive World Championship triumphs with Alpine, then competing under the Renault banner.

Luca de Meo: Fernando Alonso’s Alpine exit ‘our mistake’

Having left for McLaren at the end of 2006, Alonso has since had two further stints with the Enstone-based team, rejoining Renault in 2008 before making his F1 comeback with the rebranded Alpine outfit in 2021 following a two-year sabbatical.

Alonso ended a seven-year wait for a podium finish with Alpine at the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix, but left for Aston Martin in acrimonious circumstances at the conclusion of the following season.

The Spaniard accused Alpine of “a lack of professionalism” during protracted contract talks, having been on course to sign a new deal before Sebastian Vettel’s retirement created a vacancy at Aston Martin.

Alonso’s departure – announced four days after Vettel confirmed his decision to retire – was swiftly followed by that of Oscar Piastri, who opted to join McLaren for his rookie season in 2023 despite Alpine initially confirming the Australian as Alonso’s replacement.

It is believed that Alpine were reluctant to commit to a long-term deal for Alonso in 2022, with the team anxious to promote academy product Piastri to a race seat.

Speaking to Car and Driver, De Meo acknowledged that Alpine made a “mistake” by allowing Alonso to walk away from the team.

He said: “He’s an amazing guy and he slipped away from the Alpine team.

“It was our mistake. Maybe we didn’t treat him the way we should have, but we still have a very good relationship.”

Alonso remains one of four drivers – along with Liam Lawson, Gabriel Bortoleto and the now-replaced Alpine racer Jack Doohan – yet to score a point in the F1 2025 season having failed to finish higher than 11th across the opening six races.

Despite Aston Martin’s current lack of competitiveness, the team have high ambitions for the F1 2026 rule changes following the arrival of tech guru Adrian Newey from Red Bull earlier this year.

Newey is currently working on Aston Martin’s new car for next season, the first of the team’s works partnership with current Red Bull engine suppliers Honda, with Newey and Alonso working together at the factory for the first time last month.

De Meo is hopeful that Alonso will get the car he “deserves” at Aston Martin, adding: “I respect him a lot.

“He’s a great champion, he’s a guy who has the grit. There are very few who have the determination of Fernando.

“He’s a great driver, especially when you have a car that is…[shakes head].

“I hope he succeeds in the Aston Martin team, because he deserves it.”

Alpine have found themselves at the centre of another driver change ahead of next weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with Doohan dropped in favour of Argentine star Franco Colapinto.

In a surprise twist, however, Colapinto will have just five races to prove himself with the team set to review his position ahead of the British Grand Prix in July.

Alpine have been linked with a move for Sergio Perez, the former Red Bull driver, with reports on Friday claiming the team are in talks with the Mexican.

