Adrian Newey shares failed Red Bull move for ‘arch-enemy’ Fernando Alonso

Adrian Newey said Red Bull came “so close” to signing Fernando Alonso for the 2009 season, with the paths of the two not yet having crossed.

That will change next season, though, when Newey moves to Aston Martin in the role of Managing Technical Partner, overseeing the team’s technical operations alongside becoming a shareholder in the Silverstone-based squad.

Adrian Newey: Fernando Alonso had been ‘arch enemy at times’ in F1 career

Alonso had beaten Newey’s McLaren to World Championship glory in 2005, with Kimi Raikkonen at the wheel, while he was Red Bull’s biggest challenger in 2010 and 2012 in particular when the Spanish driver was at Ferrari.

Both Alonso and Newey have spoken with mutual admiration for each other over the years and they will finally have the opportunity to work together at Aston Martin, as of next season, when the Red Bull chief technology officer makes the move to Silverstone.

They almost linked up 15 years ago, though, with Newey explaining that Alonso, then at Renault, almost moved across to Red Bull in time for the 2009 season.

When asked for what his relationship is like with both current Aston Martin drivers, Newey told media including PlanetF1.com: “Well, Lance, I’ve known slightly for many years, back from his F3 days where my lad, Harry, was also racing F3 at the same time that Lance was, so admired him – he dominated the second half of that year in F3.

“Fernando, of course, we’ve battled against each other for so many years – he’s been a bit of a kind of arch enemy at times.

“And we came so close to him joining Red Bull in 2008 for the 2009 season. But unfortunately, it didn’t quite quite happen, which is a great shame, so we continue to battle against each other.

“You know, he’s a legend of the sport, so very much looking forward to working with him.”

Alonso was similarly effusive in his praise for Newey, saying his work acted as an example for others while he was at other teams – adding it is an “incredible opportunity” to finally be able to work alongside him.”

“As you said, been racing against each other for many years – I would say that he was more an inspiration,” Alonso explained.

“And I think thanks to Adrian and his talent and cars, I think we all got better as a driver, as engineers, teams, we all had to raise the bar, thanks to him, to be able to compete.

“I think now, it’s an incredible day for the team. Lawrence’s vision is taking shape with this building [Aston Martin factory, ed.], with Adrian, with Honda, Aramco, new wind tunnel, so, definitely the team of the future, I would say.

“For me, it’s going to be an incredible opportunity professionally to work with Adrian and to keep wearing this green colour, which I’m very proud to be part of.

“But also it’s on a personal side, an incredible opportunity to work with these people that you can learn so much from them.

“I was talking with Lance a few weeks ago, the incredible opportunity we have, to witness and to work with Lawrence and with everyone at Aston Martin, which definitely, we are learning a lot of things on track, off track as well – and it’s part of our growth, personally as well.”

