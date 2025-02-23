Armed with plenty of lessons learned in 2024, Fernando Alonso said this has been Aston Martin’s “driving force” for F1 2025 with an AMR25 challenger sporting many significant changes.

With F1 2025 pre-season testing drawing nearer, plus the arrival of F1 design guru Adrian Newey at the start of March, Aston Martin on Sunday took the covers off their creation for the season ahead, the AMR25. And while the regulations remain stable for one last year before the F1 2026 revamp, Aston Martin has not stood still. Far from it.

Aston Martin lessons ‘driving force’ for F1 2025

Last season proved a difficult one for the Aston Martin team as the podium results completely dried up, but the Silverstone-based squad will look to turn the tide in F1 2025 after revealing an AMR25 which represents a significant evolution from its predecessor.

An “100 per cent new” aerodynamic approach has been taken with the AMR25, and that is represented in a redesigned front wing, plus redesigned sidepods, which are referred to as “the most striking change visually compared” to the AMR24.

Elsewhere, the revised bodywork will be complemented by a redesigned floor, while there are new brake ducts at the front and rear.

Get ready for the Adrian Newey era at Aston Martin

F1 2025 is shaping up as a potential classic with the grid perhaps as tight as it has ever been. Alonso very much expects that to be the case, but Aston Martin are ready to rise to the challenge.

“We learnt a lot in 2024 and the team have been using that as a driving force as we head into this season with the AMR25,” said the two-time World Champion.

“The competition is going to be very tight in this last year of the current regulations, but I know the team have been working hard at the AMRTC [Aston Martin Racing Technology Campus] to make sure we are ready.

“I’m excited to get back on track; I am ready to help this team get stronger and continue this journey with Aston Martin Aramco.”

Alonso’s team-mate Lance Stroll, who heads into his fifth season as an Aston Martin driver, added: “Everyone at the AMRTC has put in a lot of work over the winter to improve for 2025.

“As a team, we all want to perform well and we will continue to learn over the course of the year.

“What we are building here is such an exciting project with great tools and talented people, and 2025 is a key year for us to make progress.

“I’m looking forward to the season ahead and getting back in the cockpit, starting with pre-season testing in Bahrain.”

Alonso and Stroll do not have to wait until then though to experience their new challenger on the track for the first time, with a filming day scheduled for February 24 at the Bahrain International Circuit ahead of the three-day pre-season test getting underway on February 26.

