Fernando Alonso pinpoints key difference in Aston Martin and Alpine F1 approach

Fernando Alonso has said Aston Martin’s priorities are “probably different” than Alpine’s, having experienced how both operate in Formula 1.

Alonso moved to Aston Martin from Alpine on a multi-year deal in time for the 2023 season and went on to achieve 206 points, finishing fourth in the Drivers’ Championship in a marked improvement in fortunes for the two-time World Champion.

With Alpine having been rebranded to that name to represent Renault’s sporting division back in 2021, success there has been harder to come by, and criticism has come the team’s way for its high management turnover.

Fernando Alonso: Aston Martin’s ‘first priority is to win in Formula 1’

Further critiques of Alpine’s operation also centres on how it is partially centred on selling Alpine sportscars as well as its Formula 1 operation, but when Alonso was asked for a comparison, he believes his current team is Formula 1-centric.

While that does not detract from Aston Martin’s aim of selling its road cars, he believes the team is keeping its focus on the track and allowing other things to fall into place first.

“Yeah, it’s probably different than Alpine for sure,” Alonso told media including PlanetF1.com when the common criticism surrounding Alpine’s marketing goals was put to him, and how that compares to his current seat.

“I think this team is focused on winning and on racing for the next few years.

“This doesn’t mean that we don’t want to sell cars, and that will help the whole project.

“But yeah, first priority is to win in Formula 1 and then the rest of the things will just unfold naturally.”

When discussing the overall feeling he has had in his first season with the team, Alonso was happy with how the year went for him.

While Aston Martin and Alpine only ended up separated by one place in the Constructors’ Championship, Alonso scored 86 more points than the combined tally of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly with his former team.

With eight podiums to build on next year, he believes there is scope to grow.

“Yeah, it has been a good fit,” Alonso said of how the move to the Silverstone-based team has felt on a personal level.

“I think the team is very young, very motivated, ready to embrace the next chapter in the project.

“I think after Lawrence arrived in the team and the ambitious project, I think everyone is just all in on this project.

“I’m happy when everyone is just dedicated to one mission, dedicated to win and focused on racing.

“I don’t know if it is the best or not in my career in terms of fit, and I remember Ferrari, me being Spanish and they are Italians, it was a very nice experience as well for me.”

