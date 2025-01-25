Fernando Alonso believes the new Aston Martin factory has given the team “probably the best facilities in the sport”, which makes them “very attractive” as a prospective employee or driver.

Alonso joined Aston Martin at the start of 2023 and signed a multi-year contract extension through to the end of 2026, with the team undergoing significant expansion in that time to bring themselves up to the infrastructure of their rivals.

Fernando Alonso: Aston Martin factory ‘probably the best facilities in the sport’

Aston Martin has seen its expansion go from what was the original building that used to house the Jordan Grand Prix team into three separate factory buildings.

Their first new building was opened ahead of the 2023 British Grand Prix, with buildings two and three, housing everything from a staff restaurant, on-site gym, wind tunnel, model shop, gearbox dyno and much more, with the team having said in August 2024 that buildings two and three were “very close to being fully operational.”

Aston Martin recently posted an aerial view from above their technology campus to show the sheer scale of how much their base has grown in recent years, and two-time World Champion Alonso said the rate of progress has been such that there has been something new to see every time he has visited the factory.

Learn more about the FIA on PlanetF1.com

👉 FIA explained: What does it stand for and how does it govern F1?

👉 Explained: The real reasons behind the FIA’s new swearing guidelines

How it started vs how it's going. AMRTC edition. pic.twitter.com/P1MRwnttEa — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) January 24, 2025

With that rate of progress, he hopes to see the significant investment placed into the team turn into results in the not-too-distant future.

“Obviously, we are there often between races, preparing on the simulator the next race. And for us still, [there is] a surprise every time we go to Silverstone because there is a new building or new facility ready for us. [It] has been an incredible surprise,” Alonso said of the team’s expanded factory on the BBC’s Back at Base podcast.

“You know, to see everything working smoothly from day one, it’s probably the best facilities in the sport right now. So, the future, I think, is great at the team.

“It’s very attractive to everyone to come and work in Aston Martin, same for the drivers.

“I feel privileged. I feel very proud to be part of the organisation, and hopefully we can translate those facilities and that investment into results soon.”

Aston Martin head into the F1 2025 season having finished fifth in last season’s Constructors’ Championship.

Read next: FIA take stewards action after ‘unfair’ volunteer admission