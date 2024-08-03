Fernando Alonso warns Aston Martin ‘cannot hide’ after alarming F1 2024 pace drop

Fernando Alonso has admitted to feeling disappointed with how he’s now looking over his shoulder at pursuers rather than chasing the lead pack.

Having spent 2023 scoring many podiums in what turned out to be an unexpectedly competitive season for the Silverstone-based squad, the 2024 campaign has been far less fruitful for Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin.

Fernando Alonso: The top four teams are out of reach

Neither Alonso nor teammate Lance Stroll have come close to the podium in 2024, with the closest result being Alonso’s fifth-place finish at the second race of the year, in Saudi Arabia.

With the top four teams Red Bull, Mercedes, McLaren, and Ferrari all a clear step ahead this year, this was perfectly illustrated at the Belgian Grand Prix, the last race before the summer break.

While the eight cars from the top four teams claimed the top eight positions on race day, Alonso came home in ninth place to lead the midfield pack but, ultimately, lacked the last little bit of pace needed to be able to get in the fight further forward, although the two-time F1 World Champion made a point of emphasising how the extra drag and downforce of the AMR24 helped with the one-stop strategy employed.

Speaking to media, including PlanetF1.com, following the chequered flag, Alonso reflected on how the first half of 2024 has been markedly different from last year.

“I’m a little bit disappointed,” he admitted.

“We cannot hide the fact that we are fighting today with Williams, AlphaTauri (sic), and Alpine while, last year, we were looking maybe to the top four teams.

“Now they are out of reach and we are just defending from the guys behind.

“Even at the beginning of the year – in qualifying, especially – we were always top five, top six in the mix.

“So there’s definitely a lot of work to do for us in summer break and the second part of the year. We will not give up, but we need to work.”

But while the AMR24 lacks the outright speed to be able to break the stranglehold of the top four teams, Alonso said he doesn’t believe the necessary upgrades that could propel it forward are likely to happen this year, with work switching focus to next season’s car.

“I don’t think so, I don’t think there is anything planned,” he said when asked about new parts.

“So it’s more, for us, understanding the weaknesses of the car, the parts that we need to improve, but I think all the work will be done for 2025 – I don’t expect any big jumps in 2024.”

Mike Krack confirms further updates for AMR24

While Alonso believed no further upgrades were planned for the Aston Martin, team boss Mike Krack told the team’s official website that there are still some changes in the pipeline before full focus on 2025.

“There are more updates planned on the AMR24 in the second half of the season before everything moves to our 2025 car,” he said.

“We need to be realistic, considering the gaps to the front and the gaps behind. We’re not giving up on 2024, but 2025 will soon come into focus. Work on this year’s car is very important though because it’s this that gives us direction for next year. There’s a lot of carry-over with stable regulations, and whatever we learn now, we take into 2025.”

Addressing how his drivers have been critical on occasion about the performance level of the car, Krack said the impetus is on Aston Martin to give Alonso and Stroll a car that can race with the main players.

“Both Lance and Fernando have driven excellently this season in a car that has been difficult to drive,” he said.

“We have two world-class drivers; we need to give them a better car – and we will because we have a world-class team. If we give Lance and Fernando the tools, they will deliver.

“We have had a few frustrating months and from time to time both Lance and Fernando have raised those frustrations publicly. I don’t mind that, but I do think we need to protect them.

“They are elite sportsmen, but they’re also human beings. They jump out of the car after a race, they’re full of adrenaline, they’re hot, they’re exhausted, and the microphone is always there. The drivers are always exposed and it’s our job to stand in front of them.”

