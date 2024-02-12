Fernando Alonso: Aston Martin detail contract offer plans as Mercedes rumours spin

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has revealed his intention to offer Fernando Alonso a new multi-year contract as rumours persist over a potential move to Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement.

Alonso excelled in his first season with Aston Martin in 2023, registering six podium finishes in the opening eight races before adding two more after the summer break at Zandvoort and Interlagos.

The two-time World Champion’s existing deal with the Silverstone-based outfit is due to expire at the end of 2024, with Alonso among the names in contention to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

Aston Martin plan to offer new multi-year contract to Fernando Alonso

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Hamilton announced earlier this month that he will join Ferrari for 2025, creating a vacancy alongside George Russell at the eight-time Constructors’ Champions, with Alonso widely regarded as the strongest candidate among the drivers on the current grid.

Having revealed at the 2023 season finale in Abu Dhabi that the team “absolutely” intend to extend Alonso’s contract after being “blown away” by the 42-year-old’s first season in green, Krack says Aston Martin will seek a new two-year deal in order to ward off potential interest from elsewhere.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the new AMR24 car, he told media including PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher: “I think the silly season has started much earlier than we were anticipating.

“We knew that it was always going to be an exciting year with a lot of speculation.

“But to be honest, we love Fernando. We have a very good relationship with Fernando; we have a relationship where he is an integral member of the team; we have a relationship that is based on trust and openness.

“We would be delighted, honestly, to continue with Fernando into ’25 and the years after.”

Alonso himself claimed that Aston Martin will be his “priority” when it comes to deciding his future – but teased that he is in a “very unique” negotiation position as the only World Champion available for 2025 with Hamilton and Max Verstappen committed to Ferrari and Red Bull respectively.

Asked if he has had any dialogue with Mercedes, he said: “On the Mercedes theme, no, nothing at all.

“I know the driver market has started earlier this year than probably June or July, which is the normal timing, but this will not affect me at all in terms of preparing for the season.

“We have very limited testing in Bahrain. I cannot think too much about the future right now. I will have to see and wait a few races.

“I’m aware of my situation, which is very unique.

“There are only three World Champions on the grid and fast World Champions, because in the past, maybe there were some World Champions, they were not so committed to being fast.

“I’m probably the only one available for ’25. So I am in a good position.

“But at the same time, when I make the decision [on] if I want to keep racing on for the future, the first and only talk that I will have at the beginning is with Aston Martin, because that will be my only one priority.”

