Fernando Alonso says Aston Martin are banking on other drivers to be disqualified just to score points after a frustrating Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

And he claimed his collision with Gabriel Bortoleto was “our fault” for having to compete with teams like Sauber at the start of the F1 2025 season.

Fernando Alonso banking on DSQs to score points in F1 2025

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Alonso remains one of four drivers – along with Bortoleto, Alpine’s Jack Doohan and Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson – yet to score a point so far this season.

The two-time World Champion equalled his best result of the season by finishing 11th in Jeddah, finishing nine seconds behind Lawson’s team-mate Isack Hadjar in the fight for the final point.

Alonso also had a brief scare when Bortoleto, managed by the A14 company founded by the Aston Martin driver, moved under braking for Turn 1 and inadvertently sandwiched Alonso between his Sauber and the outside wall.

Speaking to DAZN Spain after the race, Alonso conceded that Aston Martin are relying on others to be disqualified in order to score points at the moment.

And he claimed that his incident with Bortoleto was the team’s fault for producing a car that has left him fighting Sauber, who finished at the foot of the Constructors’ Championship last season.

Alonso said: “P11 is I think the maximum we could do today.

“Still out of the points, so in a way it’s the worst position to finish because you’re just one spot away.

“But as I said in Japan, maybe if they disqualify a few guys we’ll get some points.

“With Bortoleto, we almost crashed. I chose the outside line, it was a bit risky and he obviously didn’t see me.

“Luckily we both got close to the wall and then I had to cut Turn 1 and give the place back.

“Fortunately, nothing happened to either of us. It’s no big deal. These things happen. It’s our fault for having to be fighting with the Saubers.

“We gave it everything. That’s in our DNA always.

“Doesn’t matter if I’m fighting for the Championship, a podium, or P14. It’s guaranteed that I’ll give 100 per cent always like it’s the race that decides a World Championship.

“Doing 50 qualifying laps wears you down, but I don’t know how to race any other way.”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com, Alonso revealed that he and Bortoleto were planning to share a flight home from Jeddah – before quipping that he would arrange for the Sauber rookie to be punished during the journey.

Asked if he had spoken to Bortoleto about the near miss, he said: “No, we fly together now back home – so maybe no dinner for him!

“I was surprised. I nearly crashed, which is the last thing you want, but he didn’t see me.

“So I had to avoid the corner and then I gave back quickly the position, because I didn’t want to be penalised.

“But nothing changed in the race, we both are struggling at the moment.”

