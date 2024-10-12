Fernando Alonso says a shake-up is needed for F1 2025 at Aston Martin in a bid to find more competitiveness.

Aston Martin hasn’t been able to replicate its 2023 competitiveness and has become resigned to lower points finishes throughout F1 2024.

Fernando Alonso: No miracles to be made on track

Two-time F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso may have finished on the podium on multiple occasions last year, but there has been no repeat of such heroics this season as Aston Martin‘s AMR24 is less competitive relative to its rivals.

Alonso has thus had to get used to finishing anywhere between sixth and 10th place, on average, and the team occupies fifth in the World Championship.

The Spaniard finished eighth at the Singapore Grand Prix last time out, and revealed how there’s no drop-off in the effort being put in to find more speed as late nights and plenty of simulator work is being carried out.

Speaking to the media at Marina Bay, Alonso said the only changes that can be made to improve the competitiveness of the car will come in the form of development, rather than any tricks regarding setups or coming across a new balance idea.

“Right now, I’m applying all the efforts to overcome a little bit the lack of pace,” he said.

“A lot of work has been done and we have been increasing the work to find answers, more than ever now.

“So we are putting everything in, but we are finding that there are no miracles to be made here on track, and we need the help from the factory now in terms of development of the car.”

With F1 entering a break after Singapore which, unlike the summer shutdown, allows the teams to work hard back at the factory, Alonso said that he is “looking forward for the next race,” which takes place next week at the Circuit of The Americas for the United States Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso: Shake-up needed for F1 2025

Aston Martin has dominated headlines in recent weeks for the strength of its recent signings.

Team owner Lawrence Stroll has secured the signature of Adrian Newey as the Red Bull chief technical officer jumps ship during the first quarter of F1 2025, while the Silverstone-based squad has also landed Enrico Cardile from Ferrari.

With a new wind tunnel coming online, such high-profile signings, and the beginning of a new Honda works partnership arrangement for F1 2026, the ingredients are in place for an exciting time at Aston Martin, but Alonso said something is needed more immediately in order to ensure another season of treading water doesn’t await.

“I think 2026 is in our heads for everyone at Aston, and the biggest hope with Adrian coming, Enrico and some of the names,” he said.

“So this is going to be great, and the future looks bright, but 2025 – we need to shake things a little bit. I mean, it’s not good enough what we are doing right now in 2025, we need to change the pace.”

