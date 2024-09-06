Fernando Alonso sends clear Aston Martin message in ‘not a fan of excuses’ verdict

Fernando Alonso has been left frustrated by Aston Martin’s lack of development across the F1 2024 season, claiming it is unacceptable for the team to be slower than the likes of Williams, Haas and VCARB.

And he has pointed to Mercedes’ mid-season victories as an example of what could have been possible this season, warning that he is “not a fan of excuses.”

Fernando Alonso wants Aston Martin to take inspiration from Mercedes progress

Alonso enjoyed a fine first season with Aston Martin in 2023, claiming a total of eight podium finishes following his arrival from Alpine.

However, the team have struggled to hit the same heights in F1 2024, with a fifth-place finish in the second race in Saudi Arabia the highlight of Alonso’s campaign.

The two-time World Champion endured another difficult race at last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, where he was forced to settle for 11th place as Williams’ Alex Albon and Haas driver Kevin Magnussen both scored points.

Alonso was frustrated to come away with nothing at the end of a weekend when he was “happy” with the AMR24 car and has urged the team to “raise the level” after finishing behind the midfield teams at Monza.

Per Spanish publication Marca, he said: “There is nothing we can do.

“We are in the hands of our team, and I think with Lance [Stroll] and I try to do the best we can every weekend.

“An inspired weekend, like this one from my side, I know it’s going to go totally unnoticed, it’s going to be anonymous Alonso’s Monza 2024, but I think this year we’ve been very close.

“It was one of those weekends where I was a little bit better, and I was happy with the car and pushing at a level that maybe I wasn’t at 100 per cent.

And the maximum we managed was P11, so disappointed with that.

“We need to be patient, we need to understand that the big target is 2026.

“But at the same time, I think as a team we could accept not being in the top four of the battle – they are top teams and they are well in front of us – but now to be behind Williams, behind Haas, behind VCARB, I think we have to raise the level a little bit.

“We have to go better.”

Alonso does not believe Aston Martin’s situation will change much in the coming races, yet cited the rise of Mercedes, who won three out of the four races leading into the summer break, as an example that teams can make progress in a short timescale.

He said: “I think until we have an improvement in the car, this is what is there.

“And this is not enough, not enough in Monza, not enough in Zandvoort, not enough in Spain, in Hungary, so I don’t think there will be a big change in Baku, Singapore or Austin unless we bring new cars.

“That’s the plan, the team is aware of the situation, they are working flat out, so yes, we are still united, we are still pushing, Last weekend it was one point, [at Monza] it was close to two points and that will be our battle.

“The problem is that 2025 is more or less the end of 2024. It’s just an evolution, but I think we still have time to react. it’s the [start] of September.

“McLaren has improved in four months [in 2023], from last to first, from last to podium, so we have clear examples.

“Mercedes started the same as us [ in 2024]. We were level with Mercedes in the first four races, and they won three races already this year, so I’m not a fan of excuses.’

