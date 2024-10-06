Fernando Alonso pointed to the new Aston Martin wind tunnel as being a “gamechanger” for the team moving forward, coupled with the arrival of Adrian Newey and other key personnel.

Aston Martin currently use Mercedes’ wind tunnel as their engine customers, but with a factory power unit deal with Honda on the horizon for 2026, their own in-house wind tunnel has been under construction as part of their enormous expansion efforts at Silverstone.

Fernando Alonso highlights new Aston Martin wind tunnel as added ‘gamechanger’

The team has undergone a hiring spree in the past few years, alongside the construction of a new factory at Silverstone to house their expanded Aston Martin efforts as they look to become World Champions in the coming years.

The hiring of Alonso to replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel was another part of that puzzle, but the signing of the sport’s most successful designer in Newey from March 2025 after he departs Red Bull represents another signal of intent from executive chairman Lawrence Stroll.

Alongside that, though, Alonso pointed to the infrastructure being put in place at Silverstone as a sign for their eventual title-winning potential.

When asked if Newey’s arrival offers Alonso his best chance yet of taking an elusive 33rd race win and a potential third World Championship, the Aston Martin driver replied: “Let’s see. We cannot predict the future, but as I said before, I think we have quite good things coming in the next few months in the team, especially the wind tunnel.

“I would say that is a gamechanger for us. We are using now Mercedes’ wind tunnel and obviously limited on time, limited when in the week they allowed us to go there and things, so I think to have our own wind tunnel and use wisely during the week, in the moments that are needed, I think that will be a huge step forward.

“And I think the factory as well, you know, we cannot forget Aston Martin two years ago, still on a very small building from Racing Point, Force India – and now, we double the personnel and we have this new facility.

“So, step by step, we have all to have that first race win and hopefully fighting for championships in the future.

“I’m aware that this takes time and I don’t have that time in a way, but I’m relaxed and I’m enjoying the journey.”

