Fernando Alonso claims that something in the Honda power unit was “not performing as it should be” in Singapore.

The Aston Martin driver called for an investigation as the next triple-header looms, having discovered this alleged problem “the hard way” around Marina Bay.

Fernando Alonso puts Honda PU under spotlight

Alonso was only half a tenth shy of Q2 in Singapore, but come Grand Prix Sunday, he was left frustrated by the power unit in the back of his AMR26.

“There is something on the power unit, yes, that is not performing as it should do in this weekend,” he declared to PlanetF1.com and others following the race.

“We need to understand why, because obviously there are a couple tough races coming. Mexico will be the next one with very slow-speed corners. Maybe Vegas.

“We need to get on top of the issues: drivability, turbo lag. There are a couple of things that are costing us a lot of lap time, and we discovered them the hard way this weekend.”

The Spaniard was asked whether the unique Singapore track characteristics were to blame, or whether a step backwards in driveability with the Honda PU had actually been suffered.

“I don’t know. We need to see.

“In Sepang we had no issues, and even in Baku, Baku was very twisty and very slow, the first two sectors, and we didn’t have any issues. So it seems very specific on this track, and I don’t have any answers.”

These driveability issues come in addition to the energy deployment concerns which the two-time world champion had in Singapore.

Honda has already countered Alonso’s claim that his turbo, replaced ahead of the race, was broken.

Both Aston Martins began from the pit lane.

“I still had a lot of problems in the race. I think less on the turbo side, but it was a lot of problems on deployment, especially after the virtual safety car,” he said.

“I don’t think the car knew exactly where I was in the lap because I was deploying in different places that I didn’t need, and I was not deploying on the straight, so it was a little bit frustrating.

“But yesterday the turbo was broken, so I had to change it.”

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Asked to clarify whether these deployment issues only occurred immediately after the two VSCs, Alonso added: “No, all the laps were difficult.

“But here on the virtual, in the first one, I could have overtaken [Sergio] Perez, and I ended up not overtaking, but also losing the position with [Isack] Hadjar.

“Then in the last virtual as well, I lost like two seconds on the restart.

“The car was okay. Especially on the soft tyre, I think the first stint was very strong. But we ended up behind Checo, well, behind any car, and then we lost 200, 300 metres every straight. So it’s a little bit of an impossible task.”

F1 2026 resumes this week with the United States Grand Prix.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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